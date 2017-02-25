The big difference from last year is undoubtedly Hardaker. Whilst Dorn was excellent in attack, Hardaker's positional play, denfensive awareness and his running bringing the ball away from the line is a massive improvement for us.
He's also getting there injecting himself into the attacking line and executing the overlap. His timing for Cas' final try yesterday was absolutely perfect.
