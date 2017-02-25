WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers - 20:00:00

Re: GAME ON : Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers - 20:00:

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:12 am
Gazemous
the artist wrote:
do we really need to see a shot of stuart pearce every 2 minutes? he's been on screen more than some of the players


That was so annoying. Completely detracted from a fantastic game on the pitch
Bonzo wrote:
Never mind all this journalism stuff you do, with such accuracy in hitting nails on the head you should be a joiner. :wink:

Re: GAME ON : Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers - 20:00:

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:53 am
Towns88
8 minute spell wire touched the ball once , a knock on. Cas scored 22 scintillating points. Some sublime handling. Hardaker rightly motm .
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Re: GAME ON : Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers - 20:00:

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 1:37 am
Cas Till I Die
Not bad for whipping boy super league rabble, perhaps we should merge because we are too small to ever be any good....... or so the virtual terrace has been saying the last ten years :lol:

Re: GAME ON : Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers - 20:00:

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 6:50 am
mrpurfect
I blame salary cap
Re: GAME ON : Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers - 20:00:

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 9:15 am
tigertot
Gazemous wrote:
That was so annoying. Completely detracted from a fantastic game on the pitch


Agreed. I've ripped up my season ticket & will never attend another game of RL after seeing 4x3 second shots of Pearce.
Melania, blink twice if you need help.

Re: GAME ON : Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers - 20:00:

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:39 pm
Superb game.

Some of Castleford attacking play was sublime. So creative and skills levels very high.

Andre Savelio is gonna be some player. NRL teams are gonna be all over him very soon.

Re: GAME ON : Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers - 20:00:

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 1:03 pm
cas all the way wrote:
Thats just our attack!!


What was Warrington's missed tackle count? I've never seen the likes of Rhys Evans, Daryl Clark and Jack Hughes miss so many 1-on-1 tackles.

Re: GAME ON : Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers - 20:00:

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 3:17 pm
cas all the way
Wigg'n wrote:
What was Warrington's missed tackle count? I've never seen the likes of Rhys Evans, Daryl Clark and Jack Hughes miss so many 1-on-1 tackles.


Wigan fans always same. Trying to put us down. Just because you did it when you broke salary cap doesnt mean you can do it now. Every person in RL says we are the best team to watch and our attack is exciting.

Re: GAME ON : Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers - 20:00:

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 3:36 pm
nottinghamtiger
The big difference from last year is undoubtedly Hardaker. Whilst Dorn was excellent in attack, Hardaker's positional play, denfensive awareness and his running bringing the ball away from the line is a massive improvement for us.
He's also getting there injecting himself into the attacking line and executing the overlap. His timing for Cas' final try yesterday was absolutely perfect.
c}