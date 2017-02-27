Kosh wrote: Couldn't agree more. We'll struggle on Thursday IMO and anything other than a decisive loss will be a tough ask.



The Catalan game really was a disaster on all fronts.

"Anything other than a decisive loss." I had to double check the poster, I thought it was Mrs. B talking.Its going to be difficult. No Ellis or Watts, and I guess Taylor is 50/50 at this point, but we still have plenty of quality on show, and Hudds will be without a couple of important players too. We just need to shuffle things about a little, tweak our style (Kelly being back helps), and we should have enough to win.