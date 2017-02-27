airliebird,runninglate! wrote:

I think we're in for a rough time on Thursday. .

Watts I'd say is nailed on missing

Hopefully Taylor and ellis play

Combined with a really bad timed (for us) England camp involving 3 key men I'm not remotely confident tbh

Hudds really don't scare me as a team but I'm not sure we can switch up from the dross we served on Friday to a win Thursday when pre season we've shown nothing and could have suspension and injury concerns with key men in England camp