airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
I think we're in for a rough time on Thursday. .
Watts I'd say is nailed on missing
Hopefully Taylor and ellis play
Combined with a really bad timed (for us) England camp involving 3 key men I'm not remotely confident tbh
Hudds really don't scare me as a team but I'm not sure we can switch up from the dross we served on Friday to a win Thursday when pre season we've shown nothing and could have suspension and injury concerns with key men in England camp
Couldn't agree more. We'll struggle on Thursday IMO and anything other than a decisive loss will be a tough ask.
The Catalan game really was a disaster on all fronts.
