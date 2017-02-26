Staffs FC wrote: It was daft. I'd say the Houghton/Mini missed bread and butter tackle was more influential in terms of losing the game but it didn't help us.

I disagree we managed to get back into the game and looked in control until Connors kick into touch and the poor discipline. Poor game from Watts, gave the ball away in a good position, gave away two crucial pens, got sin binned and why didn't he just drop on that ball late in the 2nd half instead of kicking itDiscipline is hurting us, made Kelly miss the game, main reason we lost last Thursday and could mean we are without Taylor and Watts for this weeks game