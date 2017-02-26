WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Impact player

Re: Impact player

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 12:16 pm
ccs wrote:
Losing Watts for 10 of the last 15 minutes was never going to help our cause.


Exactly - you could see that Cats were running out of steam but being a man down makes it difficult to exploit the situation. It was a daft sin binning to get.

Re: Impact player

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 2:55 pm
Erik the not red wrote:
Exactly - you could see that Cats were running out of steam but being a man down makes it difficult to exploit the situation. It was a daft sin binning to get.



It certainly was and I hope Radders tells him in no uncertain terms that he cost us the game.
Re: Impact player

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 6:22 pm
Hessle Roader wrote:
It certainly was and I hope Radders tells him in no uncertain terms that he cost us the game.


It was daft. I'd say the Houghton/Mini missed bread and butter tackle was more influential in terms of losing the game but it didn't help us.
Re: Impact player

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 6:48 pm
Staffs FC wrote:
It was daft. I'd say the Houghton/Mini missed bread and butter tackle was more influential in terms of losing the game but it didn't help us.


I disagree we managed to get back into the game and looked in control until Connors kick into touch and the poor discipline. Poor game from Watts, gave the ball away in a good position, gave away two crucial pens, got sin binned and why didn't he just drop on that ball late in the 2nd half instead of kicking it

Discipline is hurting us, made Kelly miss the game, main reason we lost last Thursday and could mean we are without Taylor and Watts for this weeks game
