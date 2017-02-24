We like to start hard and finish hard. It seems a deliberate strategy by the coaches so our starting team and our bench are structured to deliver that. If we are to also have a barnstorming middle period then we'd need to either sacrifice some impact at other times or sign a player or two. I'm not hearing any names so it seems we'd have to change our approach. I think that Ellis could start on the bench and then come on and shake things up when we need him. It would also help keep him healthy over a long season.