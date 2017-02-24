WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Impact player

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Impact player

 
Post a reply

Impact player

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:21 am
Irregular Hoops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jul 10, 2002 1:30 pm
Posts: 2250
Location: Kingston upon Hull F.C.
Whilst big Frank maybe didn't offer enough value for money he did provide a certain amount of impact when he came on, even if it just gave the opposition a bit of doubt.
Feel we need an impact type of player to come on and give the team a lift, be that a wrecking ball or a fresh hooker, and we don't currently have that.
Kelly will give us creativity on his return, but think we still need someone to come off the bench and raise the tempo.

Re: Impact player

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 1:02 pm
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3521
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Irregular Hoops wrote:
Whilst big Frank maybe didn't offer enough value for money he did provide a certain amount of impact when he came on, even if it just gave the opposition a bit of doubt.
Feel we need an impact type of player to come on and give the team a lift, be that a wrecking ball or a fresh hooker, and we don't currently have that.
Kelly will give us creativity on his return, but think we still need someone to come off the bench and raise the tempo.

But you can't have that extra 'impact' player unless you lose more players to pay for that quality.
We don't have any cap space and players of any worth are contracted, we are stuck with what we have.
Also Pritchard rarely had that much impact, certainly not a patch on Willie Manu or Jamie Thackery as impact bench players go.

Re: Impact player

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 3:28 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25285
I think it's more that we don't have anything different off the bench just similar but not as good as what we start with. Add in the poor rotation of the back row and it leaves us weaker than we might otherwise be

Re: Impact player

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 8:11 am
Dave K. User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17107
Location: Back in Hull.
Agree with Jake more to do with use of rotations than who is on the bench.

Re: Impact player

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 8:17 am
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24260
Location: West Yorkshire
Could be the intention was to start Hadley with Manu on the bench. I wouldn't mind Watts on the bench either but he's too good to leave there for long.
Image

Re: Impact player

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 10:23 am
C for Cuckoo User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 2909
Location: Hull
We like to start hard and finish hard. It seems a deliberate strategy by the coaches so our starting team and our bench are structured to deliver that. If we are to also have a barnstorming middle period then we'd need to either sacrifice some impact at other times or sign a player or two. I'm not hearing any names so it seems we'd have to change our approach. I think that Ellis could start on the bench and then come on and shake things up when we need him. It would also help keep him healthy over a long season.

Re: Impact player

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 10:36 am
ccs Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2432
Losing Watts for 10 of the last 15 minutes was never going to help our cause.

Re: Impact player

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 11:43 am
airliebird,runninglate! User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1736
Location: East stand!
C for Cuckoo wrote:
We like to start hard and finish hard. It seems a deliberate strategy by the coaches so our starting team and our bench are structured to deliver that. If we are to also have a barnstorming middle period then we'd need to either sacrifice some impact at other times or sign a player or two. I'm not hearing any names so it seems we'd have to change our approach. I think that Ellis could start on the bench and then come on and shake things up when we need him. It would also help keep him healthy over a long season.


That's exactly it. Spoke with a coach before and bench was discussed and he saiD exactly that.
I'd personally have Mini on bench. Has that up tempo style to add some energy and give us a boost if needed. Maybe find some tired D with his fresh legs
"never looking back,always looking forward"

Re: Impact player

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 4:05 pm
hull2524 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4415
When fit would start Hadley and have one of Ellis or mini or manu on bench. Hadley is strong and reliable . Will allow us to spell the others
once a black and white always a black and white COYH

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, C for Cuckoo, DABHAND, Erik the not red, Genehunt1973, Mild mannered Janitor, Paul Hamilton, UllFC and 166 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,526,4002,05575,7814,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
BRADFORD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
DEWSBURY
v
LONDON  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
HULL KR
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELDTV < 
  Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
HUDDERSFIELD
v
HULL FC  
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  














c}