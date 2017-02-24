Whilst big Frank maybe didn't offer enough value for money he did provide a certain amount of impact when he came on, even if it just gave the opposition a bit of doubt.

Feel we need an impact type of player to come on and give the team a lift, be that a wrecking ball or a fresh hooker, and we don't currently have that.

Kelly will give us creativity on his return, but think we still need someone to come off the bench and raise the tempo.