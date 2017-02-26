WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - v Myton CC round3 26/2/17 3pm

v Myton CC round3 26/2/17 3pm

Sun Feb 26, 2017 6:55 pm
Another Penalty
Joined: Mon Aug 11, 2003 2:32 pm
Posts: 2367
Location: Living the dream in Doncaster
http://www.doncasterrugbyleague.co.uk/a ... n-warriors
Rugbyman has retired. Welcome to Another Penalty

v Myton CC round3 26/2/17 3pm

Sun Feb 26, 2017 7:07 pm
weighman
Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6156
S-O , I know we are a long way off the finished article .
I went to Keighley and wasn't very happy !
I have forwarded questions for the coach to answer at the forum .

v Myton CC round3 26/2/17 3pm

Sun Feb 26, 2017 7:14 pm
Stand-Offish
Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16494
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
weighman wrote:
S-O , I know we are a long way off the finished article .
I went to Keighley and wasn't very happy !
I have forwarded questions for the coach to answer at the forum .

OK Paul.
I know I have laid it on a bit thick and in defence of the Dons we have not played our best side.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

v Myton CC round3 26/2/17 3pm

Sun Feb 26, 2017 7:20 pm
Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6156
Its ok S-O , all the build up to the season & then ....

It can only get better , we need to go into the Toronto game un beaten in league games.

COYD

v Myton CC round3 26/2/17 3pm

Sun Feb 26, 2017 9:28 pm
Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16494
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
We bought a programme. No numbers alongside players.
Is it me?

Next to useless as a programme.

The headline in the programme was Michael Worrincy 'The final piece of the jigsaw'.

Well I heard that as this piece fitted in, another piece fell out.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

v Myton CC round3 26/2/17 3pm

Sun Feb 26, 2017 10:21 pm
Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1214
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
Stand-Offish wrote:
We bought a programme. No numbers alongside players.
Is it me?

Next to useless as a programme.

The headline in the programme was Michael Worrincy 'The final piece of the jigsaw'.

Well I heard that as this piece fitted in, another piece fell out.


I've got fed up of buying the programme. It's so frustrating when the simple things that make the supporters' experience a better one are ignored. :roll:

v Myton CC round3 26/2/17 3pm

Mon Feb 27, 2017 7:41 am
Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 47919
Location: Doncaster
Stand-Offish wrote:
We bought a programme. No numbers alongside players.
Is it me?

Next to useless as a programme.

The headline in the programme was Michael Worrincy 'The final piece of the jigsaw'.

Well I heard that as this piece fitted in, another piece fell out.


A discussion on Facebook suggests that the Club have stated that isn't the case. Which would be good news.
