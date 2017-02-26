Well done to Myton there was a time in the second half when you wondered who were the amateur team! My personal opinion is that the centres had a good game, the forwards on the whole were effective but I felt the half 's were poor, sloppy passing, lack of decisiveness. It was a comfortable win with the visitors tiring towards the end and should have been an opportunity to display some flair, but we looked lacking.
We won, that's the main thing, our discipline was better and Worrincy looks a useful addition, but we have to get some leadership behind the pack.
We won, that's the main thing, our discipline was better and Worrincy looks a useful addition, but we have to get some leadership behind the pack.