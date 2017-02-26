WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - v Myton CC round3 26/2/17 3pm

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 5:23 pm
grahamd
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Aug 01, 2003 12:05 pm
Posts: 107
Location: Doncaster
Well done to Myton there was a time in the second half when you wondered who were the amateur team! My personal opinion is that the centres had a good game, the forwards on the whole were effective but I felt the half 's were poor, sloppy passing, lack of decisiveness. It was a comfortable win with the visitors tiring towards the end and should have been an opportunity to display some flair, but we looked lacking.
We won, that's the main thing, our discipline was better and Worrincy looks a useful addition, but we have to get some leadership behind the pack.

Re: v Myton CC round3 26/2/17 3pm

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 5:34 pm
weighman
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6154
Tali had a good game , Russ Spiers & Sherrif had good games.

Fair play to Myton gave their all & didn't resort to foul play .

COYD

Re: v Myton CC round3 26/2/17 3pm

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 5:48 pm
Stand-Offish
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16490
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
Yeah, big respect to Myton.
Worrincy is gonna be good.
Jack Miller was OK.
Tom Carr was good.
As for the rest?
Fook me!
We are ordinary.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

Re: v Myton CC round3 26/2/17 3pm

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 5:51 pm
Double Movement
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1213
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
Agree with Rugblyman. Myton came to play rugby and were a credit to the amateur game. Well done to them! :CLAP:

I didn't see any lack of effort from the Dons but we were very lacking in creativity. We were hardly able to string together any basic attacking moves, never mind deceptive plays that would confuse the opposition.

I really don't like the idea of playing three props in the second half of matches. A genuine 13 with some pace is needed as the game wears on and opens up.

It was good to see Jason Tali have a better game. Liam Welham showed up well too. Worrincy looked useful.

Where does this leave us? I'm sure we will win matches when we can steamroller sides down the middle but I suspect the better sides will be able to withstand our onslaught. Unless there is drastic improvement in our pace, mobility and creativity, we have no chance of getting promoted and limited chances of making the play-offs.

We need to act now to fill these gaps if we want to give ourselves a realistic chance of making an impression this season.

Re: v Myton CC round3 26/2/17 3pm

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 5:59 pm
Stand-Offish
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16490
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
It's just an ordinary side that's boring to watch.
So who gives a damn.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

Re: v Myton CC round3 26/2/17 3pm

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 6:02 pm
weighman
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6154
Well I do , that is why I go .

COYD

Re: v Myton CC round3 26/2/17 3pm

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 6:11 pm
Wanderer
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 47916
Location: Doncaster
As has been said, Myton came to play rather than 'mix it' and deserve a lot of credit for that.

We have a result and are in the draw for the next round but that is one of the few positives from today's performance. Michael Worrincy looks like he could be another.

We desperately need to find someone to spark some creativity.

Re: v Myton CC round3 26/2/17 3pm

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 6:28 pm
Moonlight
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2005 8:22 pm
Posts: 2574
Location: BeCider seaside BeCider sea.
Wanderer wrote:
As has been said, Myton came to play rather than 'mix it' and deserve a lot of credit for that.

We have a result and are in the draw for the next round but that is one of the few positives from today's performance. Michael Worrincy looks like he could be another.

We desperately need to find someone to spark some creativity.


It is unfortunate the lack of flair and without it we will not get out of this League.

Re: v Myton CC round3 26/2/17 3pm

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 6:37 pm
Stand-Offish
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16490
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
weighman wrote:
Well I do , that is why I go .

COYD

Wake up Paul and smell the coffee.
This is a poor side.
Yeah we watch them, and hope for the best, but Jesus!
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

Re: v Myton CC round3 26/2/17 3pm

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 6:49 pm
weighman
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6154
Yes we are going into the season with problems at 6/7.
c}