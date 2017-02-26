Agree with Rugblyman. Myton came to play rugby and were a credit to the amateur game. Well done to them!I didn't see any lack of effort from the Dons but we were very lacking in creativity. We were hardly able to string together any basic attacking moves, never mind deceptive plays that would confuse the opposition.I really don't like the idea of playing three props in the second half of matches. A genuine 13 with some pace is needed as the game wears on and opens up.It was good to see Jason Tali have a better game. Liam Welham showed up well too. Worrincy looked useful.Where does this leave us? I'm sure we will win matches when we can steamroller sides down the middle but I suspect the better sides will be able to withstand our onslaught. Unless there is drastic improvement in our pace, mobility and creativity, we have no chance of getting promoted and limited chances of making the play-offs.We need to act now to fill these gaps if we want to give ourselves a realistic chance of making an impression this season.