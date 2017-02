onedon wrote: If we're as good as we're supposed to be we should get 60pts in this game.

never heard anyone mention Jason Muranka yet, has he played in any of the previous games?

Someone who GT said he had been after for a while.

Jason Muranka featured in the pre-season games. I suspect he'll give him an outing in the cup match. I thought he looked okay in those games.I'd play Jack Miller in the halves instead of Jordie Hedges in the Myton game to see how he goes.