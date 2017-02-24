MustangV wrote: No Gareth Moore in the squad - looks like his days are numbered?

Not sure what is going on with Gaz Moore but to be fair last year we were all moaning about RM's tinkerman tactics and not deciding who his half backs were until it was too late. Looks to me like he is trying to bring some continuity into the side and I for one support that.As regards Rochdale this one has I have absolutely no idea how it's going to go. They have gone well so far and have several of Fax's team in their squad from last year who no doubt will be out to prove a point. They are also used to winning so confidence will be up there. Looking forward to a proper game of rugby.