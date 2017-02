Im looking forward to this game on Sunday. The Hornets only just lost to Hull KR last week. They are a very good team. If we play as good or better than last week I think we will win by 4 or 6 points. If we don't they will by 12.Our forwards need to dominate from the off so AOB can have quick ball and work his skills. Hope the weather is dry(ish). Good luck to Siddal tomorrow.