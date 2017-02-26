WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leigh v Saints at LSV 8PM

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Leigh v Saints at LSV 8PM

 
Post a reply

Re: Leigh v Saints at LSV 8PM

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 7:08 pm
Edinburgh Warrior User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 30, 2010 10:58 am
Posts: 865
Location: counting the number of thursdays i will need off work
No problem Charlie hope you are keeping well.

See you all at DW on Friday

Regards EW
Regards , EW

Re: Leigh v Saints at LSV 8PM

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 7:13 pm
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5049
Can we get back to laughing at Saints?

Re: Leigh v Saints at LSV 8PM

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 7:15 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11166
Location: blackpool tower circus
Edinburgh Warrior wrote:
No problem Charlie hope you are keeping well.

See you all at DW on Friday

Regards EW

I will most definately be at the DW on Friday, Mrs Caroli who is a born and bred Wiganer will be there as well , her first in ages, I can't wait , I expect a full North Stand of very noisy Leythers.

Re: Leigh v Saints at LSV 8PM

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 8:32 pm
Cherry_Warrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 569
Ziggy Stardust wrote:
No, you have to win the Super League Title at Old Trafford to even have the chance to compete to be World Champions...Your just Leigh...a town with no train station.... :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol:



Can't believe nobody else has laughed at that comment :lol: :lol:

Re: Leigh v Saints at LSV 8PM

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 8:34 pm
Cherry_Warrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 569
Wigg'n wrote:
Can we get back to laughing at Saints?


And that one

Re: Leigh v Saints at LSV 8PM

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 8:45 pm
Cherry_Warrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 569
Let me down Saints. Although they are crap as a whole i stupidly put 3 of their players in my dream team. I took a chance on Richardson because he was cheap and was going to play. Didn't realise he was such Championship standard though the way the Saints fans have been banging on about him for the last 2 years. I won't hold that one against them though. It's only a couple of games in and he could improve but i suspect he is another Hampshire. All the hype in the lower ranks but when it comes to the big table not quite got it. Walmsley is in there because he is one of the best forwards in the world let alone league but still nowhere near Chris Hill though who actually IS the best in the world in my opinion. Stick that lad in Australia and they will wonder what all the hype was about with Graham and the Burgess contingent etc. And i have also put Makinson in there too because he was 90k, i have soon realised he was 90k for a reason. He needs to find some form and fast. Good defensive player but as an out and out winger he has completely lost his edge. Are Cunningham and Long the men to bring the best back out of him, i very much doubt it. Centre he doesn't have the handling skills and halves is out of the question so from a budding England international to a potential Championship player because of injury. Just shows how tough our game is and how much it takes out of you.

Re: Leigh v Saints at LSV 8PM

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 8:51 pm
Itchy Arsenal User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2008 5:07 pm
Posts: 920
Location: God's little acre
Wigg'n wrote:
Can we get back to laughing at Saints?

We've had a bad week at home but going onto the redvee since Friday night has been a godsend. Just wish I could have seen Hock knocking the shoite out of them.
Their turn will come when they can deservedly laugh at us but until then I'm backing Uncle Keiron all the way to the middle 8's

Re: Leigh v Saints at LSV 8PM

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 9:41 pm
maurice User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15820
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
Buddy Hell Charlie can't believe you're on the back foot from a bunch of half educated Humbles, think you need to move over the border into Humbleland you sound like Chamberlain in the run up to 39, remember we were annexed to improve the IQ of the larger body.

Re: Leigh v Saints at LSV 8PM

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 11:33 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11166
Location: blackpool tower circus
maurice wrote:
Buddy Hell Charlie can't believe you're on the back foot from a bunch of half educated Humbles, think you need to move over the border into Humbleland you sound like Chamberlain in the run up to 39, remember we were annexed to improve the IQ of the larger body.

Can't help it Mo, I'm outnumbered by my Pie relatives, as you know Charlie Jnr and his wife are Leythers ,even Mrs Caroli shouts for Leigh, we have booked a Box for the 8th June game at the LSV, when 6 Wiganers will be with us,my brother in law has Sponsored Leigh a few times,he was main match Sponsor last season, so he isn't that bad.May see you Friday night. :thumb: If I do I will try to hide. :lol:
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bazdev, Cruncher, Itchy Arsenal, maurice, moto748, Odem, Sweaty Betty's, Yahoo [Bot], Ziggy Stardust and 102 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,527,2861,24875,7924,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
HUDDERSFIELD
v
HULL FC  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELDTV < 
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
LONDON
v
TORONTO  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
SL-R3
SALFORD
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sat 4th Mar : 18:00
SL-R3
CATALANS
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
WIGAN
v
LEIGH  
  Sun 5th Mar : 03:00
NRL-R1
NZ WARRIORS
v
NEWCASTLETV  
  Sun 5th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R1
MANLY
v
PARRAMATTATV  














c}