Let me down Saints. Although they are crap as a whole i stupidly put 3 of their players in my dream team. I took a chance on Richardson because he was cheap and was going to play. Didn't realise he was such Championship standard though the way the Saints fans have been banging on about him for the last 2 years. I won't hold that one against them though. It's only a couple of games in and he could improve but i suspect he is another Hampshire. All the hype in the lower ranks but when it comes to the big table not quite got it. Walmsley is in there because he is one of the best forwards in the world let alone league but still nowhere near Chris Hill though who actually IS the best in the world in my opinion. Stick that lad in Australia and they will wonder what all the hype was about with Graham and the Burgess contingent etc. And i have also put Makinson in there too because he was 90k, i have soon realised he was 90k for a reason. He needs to find some form and fast. Good defensive player but as an out and out winger he has completely lost his edge. Are Cunningham and Long the men to bring the best back out of him, i very much doubt it. Centre he doesn't have the handling skills and halves is out of the question so from a budding England international to a potential Championship player because of injury. Just shows how tough our game is and how much it takes out of you.