Edinburgh Warrior wrote:
No problem Charlie hope you are keeping well.
See you all at DW on Friday
Regards EW
I will most definately be at the DW on Friday, Mrs Caroli who is a born and bred Wiganer will be there as well , her first in ages, I can't wait , I expect a full North Stand of very noisy Leythers.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Arnold Whycliffe, Ashton Bears, Bigredwarrior, Cherry_Warrior, dr_feelgood, Iamlegend, ian c, Listerofsmeg, MadDogg, moto748, mrpurfect, Singing Warrior, Tricky Dicky, Wigan RLFC, Wigg'n and 254 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk
|
c}