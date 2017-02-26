Just look at the Border signs when entering Leigh, to show we are a Town in our own right, it's only the Borough name which associates us with you Pies.If we in on Friday I suppose we can say we are unofficial World Champions.At least the Statue outside the LSV is of a RL and Leigh Legend, not a guy who gives himself self inflicted love bites.

Officially RLFAN's most Doe-eyed Happy Clapper.



Big Steve wrote:

The Internet has provided some wonderful creativity, opportunities and knowledge sharing but it has also given a worldwide forum for people you would leave a full pint behind in the pub to avoid having to listen to them.



aboveusonlypie...

If you don't bother to go to the game when you live in the locality then you are not really a fan and therefore your views are invalid. It's simple.