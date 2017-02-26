|
charlie caroli wrote:
If we in on Friday I suppose we can say we are unofficial World Champions
No, you have to win the Super League Title at Old Trafford to even have the chance to compete to be World Champions...Your just Leigh...a town with no train station....
Sun Feb 26, 2017 9:00 am
charlie caroli wrote:
Just look at the Border signs when entering Leigh, to show we are a Town in our own right, it's only the Borough name which associates us with you Pies.
If we in on Friday I suppose we can say we are unofficial World Champions.
At least the Statue outside the LSV is of a RL and Leigh Legend, not a guy who gives himself self inflicted love bites.
I recall the Scots saying something similar in 1966....
Sun Feb 26, 2017 10:26 am
Wigan Peer wrote:
I recall the Scots saying something similar in 1966....
WP, that's why I said it,I recall the Scots saying that same thing
all my remarks are just banter, 85% of my relatives are Wiganers ,you might know a couple of them
,you should hear the stick they give me, but I give it back don't worry.After the game on Friday ,I will go to the Crown at Goose Green,for a couple of drinks, hopefully to give some stick , not take it.I just hope it's a good game.Charlie knows.
Sun Feb 26, 2017 10:32 am
charlie caroli wrote:
WP, that's why I said it,I recall the Scots saying that same thing
all my remarks are just banter, 85% of my relatives are Wiganers ,you might know a couple of them
,you should hear the stick they give me, but I give it back don't worry.After the game on Friday ,I will go to the Crown at Goose Green,for a couple of drinks, hopefully to give some stick , not take it.I just hope it's a good game.Charlie knows.
I know
Sun Feb 26, 2017 5:55 pm
charlie caroli wrote:
WP, that's why I said it,I recall the Scots saying that same thing
all my remarks are just banter, 85% of my relatives are Wiganers ,you might know a couple of them
,you should hear the stick they give me, but I give it back don't worry.After the game on Friday ,I will go to the Crown at Goose Green,for a couple of drinks, hopefully to give some stick , not take it.I just hope it's a good game.Charlie knows.
We said it in 1966
We did the business in 1967
Thank to WP abd Charlie for resurrecting fond memories
Regards to all EW
Sun Feb 26, 2017 5:58 pm
Edinburgh Warrior wrote:
We said it in 1966
We did the business in 1967
Thank to WP abd Charlie for resurrecting fond memories
Regards to all EW
I have a far better memory than you EW..... England ACTUALLY winning the world cup...
If you look at old film of that final, it's interesting to note that most of the flag were union flags, and not the flag of St George.
Sun Feb 26, 2017 6:06 pm
A lot of union flags are still waved at certain England games by some who are unaware that it is not exclusively sn Englang flag.
Some in othèr foreign parts (certainly not I) still believe you cheated by playing all your games at Wembalee lol
Never mind as the old saying goes
WER 'AW JOCK TAMSONS BAIRNS
Regards EW
Sun Feb 26, 2017 6:41 pm
Edinburgh Warrior wrote:
A lot of union flags are still waved at certain England games by some who are unaware that it is not exclusively sn Englang flag.
Some in othèr foreign parts (certainly not I) still believe you cheated by playing all your games at Wembalee lol
Never mind as the old saying goes
WER 'AW JOCK TAMSONS BAIRNS
Regards EW
Who is Jock Tamson? Never heard of him.My owd Dad Charlie Snr ,served with the Argyle and Sutherland Highlanders.A very proud Regiment.
Sun Feb 26, 2017 6:46 pm
charlie caroli wrote:
Who is Jock Tamson? Never heard of him.My owd Dad Charlie Snr ,served with the Argyle and Sutherland Highlanders.A very proud Regiment.
I will bite Charles only because its you my friend
Wer' aw' Jock Tamson's bairns
We are all children of God
Regards to Charlie and All
EW
