WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leigh v Saints at LSV 8PM

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Leigh v Saints at LSV 8PM

 
Post a reply

Re: Leigh v Saints at LSV 8PM

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 1:25 am
Ziggy Stardust User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 14, 2006 6:11 pm
Posts: 2586
Location: Serpo
charlie caroli wrote:

If we in on Friday I suppose we can say we are unofficial World Champions


No, you have to win the Super League Title at Old Trafford to even have the chance to compete to be World Champions...Your just Leigh...a town with no train station.... :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol:

Re: Leigh v Saints at LSV 8PM

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 9:00 am
Wigan Peer User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 6:34 pm
Posts: 5429
Location: 3 Peers
charlie caroli wrote:
Just look at the Border signs when entering Leigh, to show we are a Town in our own right, it's only the Borough name which associates us with you Pies.

If we in on Friday I suppose we can say we are unofficial World Champions. :thumb: At least the Statue outside the LSV is of a RL and Leigh Legend, not a guy who gives himself self inflicted love bites.


I recall the Scots saying something similar in 1966....
Officially RLFAN's most Doe-eyed Happy Clapper.

Big Steve wrote:
The Internet has provided some wonderful creativity, opportunities and knowledge sharing but it has also given a worldwide forum for people you would leave a full pint behind in the pub to avoid having to listen to them.

aboveusonlypie...
If you don't bother to go to the game when you live in the locality then you are not really a fan and therefore your views are invalid. It's simple.

Re: Leigh v Saints at LSV 8PM

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 10:26 am
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11155
Location: blackpool tower circus
Wigan Peer wrote:
I recall the Scots saying something similar in 1966....

WP, that's why I said it,I recall the Scots saying that same thing :lol: all my remarks are just banter, 85% of my relatives are Wiganers ,you might know a couple of them :wink: ,you should hear the stick they give me, but I give it back don't worry.After the game on Friday ,I will go to the Crown at Goose Green,for a couple of drinks, hopefully to give some stick , not take it.I just hope it's a good game.Charlie knows. :thumb:

Re: Leigh v Saints at LSV 8PM

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 10:32 am
Wigan Peer User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 6:34 pm
Posts: 5429
Location: 3 Peers
charlie caroli wrote:
WP, that's why I said it,I recall the Scots saying that same thing :lol: all my remarks are just banter, 85% of my relatives are Wiganers ,you might know a couple of them :wink: ,you should hear the stick they give me, but I give it back don't worry.After the game on Friday ,I will go to the Crown at Goose Green,for a couple of drinks, hopefully to give some stick , not take it.I just hope it's a good game.Charlie knows. :thumb:


I know :)
Officially RLFAN's most Doe-eyed Happy Clapper.

Big Steve wrote:
The Internet has provided some wonderful creativity, opportunities and knowledge sharing but it has also given a worldwide forum for people you would leave a full pint behind in the pub to avoid having to listen to them.

aboveusonlypie...
If you don't bother to go to the game when you live in the locality then you are not really a fan and therefore your views are invalid. It's simple.

Re: Leigh v Saints at LSV 8PM

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 5:55 pm
Edinburgh Warrior User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 30, 2010 10:58 am
Posts: 864
Location: counting the number of thursdays i will need off work
charlie caroli wrote:
WP, that's why I said it,I recall the Scots saying that same thing :lol: all my remarks are just banter, 85% of my relatives are Wiganers ,you might know a couple of them :wink: ,you should hear the stick they give me, but I give it back don't worry.After the game on Friday ,I will go to the Crown at Goose Green,for a couple of drinks, hopefully to give some stick , not take it.I just hope it's a good game.Charlie knows. :thumb:


We said it in 1966

We did the business in 1967 :BOW: :BOW: :BOW:

Thank to WP abd Charlie for resurrecting fond memories

Regards to all EW
Regards , EW

Re: Leigh v Saints at LSV 8PM

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 5:58 pm
Wigan Peer User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 6:34 pm
Posts: 5429
Location: 3 Peers
Edinburgh Warrior wrote:
We said it in 1966

We did the business in 1967 :BOW: :BOW: :BOW:

Thank to WP abd Charlie for resurrecting fond memories

Regards to all EW


I have a far better memory than you EW..... England ACTUALLY winning the world cup...

If you look at old film of that final, it's interesting to note that most of the flag were union flags, and not the flag of St George.
Officially RLFAN's most Doe-eyed Happy Clapper.

Big Steve wrote:
The Internet has provided some wonderful creativity, opportunities and knowledge sharing but it has also given a worldwide forum for people you would leave a full pint behind in the pub to avoid having to listen to them.

aboveusonlypie...
If you don't bother to go to the game when you live in the locality then you are not really a fan and therefore your views are invalid. It's simple.

Re: Leigh v Saints at LSV 8PM

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 6:06 pm
Edinburgh Warrior User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 30, 2010 10:58 am
Posts: 864
Location: counting the number of thursdays i will need off work
A lot of union flags are still waved at certain England games by some who are unaware that it is not exclusively sn Englang flag.

Some in othèr foreign parts (certainly not I) still believe you cheated by playing all your games at Wembalee lol

Never mind as the old saying goes

WER 'AW JOCK TAMSONS BAIRNS

Regards EW
Regards , EW

Re: Leigh v Saints at LSV 8PM

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 6:41 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11155
Location: blackpool tower circus
Edinburgh Warrior wrote:
A lot of union flags are still waved at certain England games by some who are unaware that it is not exclusively sn Englang flag.

Some in othèr foreign parts (certainly not I) still believe you cheated by playing all your games at Wembalee lol

Never mind as the old saying goes

WER 'AW JOCK TAMSONS BAIRNS

Regards EW

Who is Jock Tamson? Never heard of him.My owd Dad Charlie Snr ,served with the Argyle and Sutherland Highlanders.A very proud Regiment. :thumb:

Re: Leigh v Saints at LSV 8PM

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 6:46 pm
Edinburgh Warrior User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 30, 2010 10:58 am
Posts: 864
Location: counting the number of thursdays i will need off work
charlie caroli wrote:
Who is Jock Tamson? Never heard of him.My owd Dad Charlie Snr ,served with the Argyle and Sutherland Highlanders.A very proud Regiment. :thumb:



I will bite Charles only because its you my friend

Wer' aw' Jock Tamson's bairns

We are all children of God

Regards to Charlie and All

EW
Regards , EW
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bazdev, CM Punk, CyberPieMan, Edinburgh Warrior, Froggy, Geoff, hatty, Iamlegend, Leythersteve, mikej, Norris Cole, Pie Eyed, ShortArse, tank123, Ziggy Stardust and 239 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,527,0332,34875,7874,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
BRADFORD
29-22
TOULOUSE  
...Full time
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
DEWSBURY
6-20
LONDON  
...Full time
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
6-20
HALIFAX  
...Full time
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
10-54
BATLEY  
...Full time
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
HULL KR
48-0
OLDHAM  
...Full time
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
13-30
FEATHERSTONE  
...Full time
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELDTV < 
  Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
HUDDERSFIELD
v
HULL FC  
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  














c}