Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 10:44 pm
maurice






If you need a live fix after last weekend heroics that is www.leighrl.co.uk and buy online to collect

Re: Leigh v Saints at LSV 8PM

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 11:03 pm
Wigg'n




You haven't sold out this massive derby? Is that whole stand closed again?

Re: Leigh v Saints at LSV 8PM

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 11:20 pm
maurice






That's about half full this week, but we do have a game to attend unlike some. Enjoy IKEA.

Re: Leigh v Saints at LSV 8PM

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 8:53 am
ksm1701






maurice wrote:
That's about half full this week, but we do have a game to attend unlike some. Enjoy IKEA.

Image
Just had a bulk delivery of this so we'll be a bit too busy polishing our expanding collection of silverware to be nipping out for furniture and meatballs.

Come to think of it though, we'll probably be needing a new trophy cabinet soon but that shouldn't be a worry for your mob anytime soon 8)
'Do you remember when we had that meeting in Orlando? We talked about how we were knocked out the previous year by Leeds. And at the end, I asked you one question. "Do you want to be a semi-final team? Or do you want to do something special?" You all said you wanted to win. But talking is easy – it needed you to believe. It needed you to work hard – harder than you had – and make sacrifices. You did all that. you worked for each other. You stuck together when it was tough. And because of your efforts, you sit here tonight as champions. I'm proud of you. Be proud of yourselves. You've done something special.'

Shaun Wane's post-Grand Final speech. 5th October 2013.

Re: Leigh v Saints at LSV 8PM

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 1:03 pm
maurice






ksm1701 wrote:
Image
Just had a bulk delivery of this so we'll be a bit too busy polishing our expanding collection of silverware to be nipping out for furniture and meatballs.

Come to think of it though, we'll probably be needing a new trophy cabinet soon but that shouldn't be a worry for your mob anytime soon 8)


You lads still drinking that stuff? It's not big n it's not clever!!

Re: Leigh v Saints at LSV 8PM

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 1:49 pm
moto748




maurice wrote:
You lads still drinking that stuff? It's not big n it's not clever!!


Nah, it's hard to get the liquid these days, most shops only sell the wadding.

Oh....

Re: Leigh v Saints at LSV 8PM

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 4:38 pm
maurice






Is it a code thing then, a nudge and a wink gets you the stuff not on general sale eh

Re: Leigh v Saints at LSV 8PM

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 4:17 pm
Leythersteve




Wiggin are soooo successful and win trophies but when.theyre shown on tv so many.loyal fans cant be arsed to pay to watch them. And lose a couple of games Wane will have to go. Oh to be a smug pie

Re: Leigh v Saints at LSV 8PM

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 4:27 pm
PurpleCheeseWarrior




Leythersteve wrote:
Wiggin are soooo successful and win trophies but when.theyre shown on tv so many.loyal fans cant be arsed to pay to watch them. And lose a couple of games Wane will have to go. Oh to be a smug pie


Again in English please, none of us here speak scrubber.

Re: Leigh v Saints at LSV 8PM

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 4:32 pm
Leythersteve




Soooo smug nob ed

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
c}