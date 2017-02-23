|
Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15805
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
|
If you need a live fix after last weekend heroics that is www.leighrl.co.uk
and buy online to collect
|
|
Thu Feb 23, 2017 11:03 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5031
|
You haven't sold out this massive derby? Is that whole stand closed again?
|
|
Thu Feb 23, 2017 11:20 pm
|
Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15805
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
|
That's about half full this week, but we do have a game to attend unlike some. Enjoy IKEA.
|
|
Fri Feb 24, 2017 8:53 am
|
Joined: Mon Jul 04, 2005 10:24 am
Posts: 780
Location: Formerly of Whelley via The River Caves, but now in the next best thing, Chorley!
|
maurice wrote:
That's about half full this week, but we do have a game to attend unlike some. Enjoy IKEA.
Just had a bulk delivery of this so we'll be a bit too busy polishing our expanding collection of silverware to be nipping out for furniture and meatballs.
Come to think of it though, we'll probably be needing a new trophy cabinet soon but that shouldn't be a worry for your mob anytime soon
|
'Do you remember when we had that meeting in Orlando? We talked about how we were knocked out the previous year by Leeds. And at the end, I asked you one question. "Do you want to be a semi-final team? Or do you want to do something special?" You all said you wanted to win. But talking is easy – it needed you to believe. It needed you to work hard – harder than you had – and make sacrifices. You did all that. you worked for each other. You stuck together when it was tough. And because of your efforts, you sit here tonight as champions. I'm proud of you. Be proud of yourselves. You've done something special.'
Shaun Wane's post-Grand Final speech. 5th October 2013.
|
Fri Feb 24, 2017 1:03 pm
|
Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15805
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
|
ksm1701 wrote:
Just had a bulk delivery of this so we'll be a bit too busy polishing our expanding collection of silverware to be nipping out for furniture and meatballs.
Come to think of it though, we'll probably be needing a new trophy cabinet soon but that shouldn't be a worry for your mob anytime soon
You lads still drinking that stuff? It's not big n it's not clever!!
|
|
Fri Feb 24, 2017 1:49 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2198
|
maurice wrote:
You lads still drinking that stuff? It's not big n it's not clever!!
Nah, it's hard to get the liquid these days, most shops only sell the wadding.
Oh....
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Ashton Bears, ATS1, bazdev, bigalf, Cbr1000rr, ComeOnYouWolves, CyberPieMan, Darwen Warrior, Dug Out, Edinburgh Warrior, Harrison, HMS tiger, Iamlegend, J L Hooker, jackdog, jonh, LOngbarn Wire, marshman777, maurice, nikos, P-J, Pie Eyed, PurpleCheeseWarrior, robbie1408, Saint_Claire, spartakmixtapes, Steve51, StuMain, Suzy Banyon, The Riddler, the wrestler, TonyM19, tugglesf78, twosevenzero, WiganBurt and 458 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk
|
c}