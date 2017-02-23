maurice wrote:
That's about half full this week, but we do have a game to attend unlike some. Enjoy IKEA.
Just had a bulk delivery of this so we'll be a bit too busy polishing our expanding collection of silverware to be nipping out for furniture and meatballs.
Come to think of it though, we'll probably be needing a new trophy cabinet soon but that shouldn't be a worry for your mob anytime soon
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Ashton Bears, Cruncher, Darwen Warrior, duke street 10, eastardsley, Fatbelly, Grimmy, jackdog, jimlav, ksm1701, Majestic-12 [Bot], southernpie, the wrestler, warrior1872, Wigg'n, Wire200# and 312 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk
|
c}