I really think that if the season started in March then fans would have to suffer the dour stuff we get in the first 4-5 rounds due to poor pitch and weather conditions. Consequently the impressions we the fans have is the game is not what we remember it to be and are needing to be even more impressed with more skilful play to get on an even keel.
When we joined SL in 1998, our first game was at the back end of March, pitches were firmer, weather was better.
You only have to see Cas okay to see, when played openly, it's great to watch. I do think many teams take few risks during the early month or so until the conditions become better.