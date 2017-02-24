WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rugby League is getting dull

Rugby League is getting dull

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 9:54 pm
davey37
Joined: Fri Feb 21, 2003 1:24 pm
Posts: 3335
Location: West Hull
Really enjoyed the Wire v Cas game tonight.
Re: Rugby League is getting dull

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 11:20 am
Keiththered
Joined: Sat Sep 07, 2013 11:46 am
Posts: 509
Mrs Barista wrote:
Some really close ones all round. Wigan edging Widnes, Hudds beat Wakey, Leigh beat Saints, Leeds beat Salford, Cas beat Wire. Good that the comp's so close.


It is close every season after only 2/3 rounds. It can hardly be anything else. There are always a few surprises early in the season. Who would have predicted Cas top Wires bottom?

Re: Rugby League is getting dull

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 1:09 pm
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24275
Location: West Yorkshire
Keiththered wrote:
It is close every season after only 2/3 rounds. It can hardly be anything else. There are always a few surprises early in the season. Who would have predicted Cas top Wires bottom?

All the games were close.
Re: Rugby League is getting dull

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 1:52 pm
B0NES
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Jan 15, 2005 11:12 pm
Posts: 10743
Location: Hull
Nothing dull about last nights game , A great advert for our game .
Re: Rugby League is getting dull

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 2:45 pm
Keiththered
Joined: Sat Sep 07, 2013 11:46 am
Posts: 509
barham red wrote:
I think its crept in over the last decade or so, McGuire at Hudds was very into controlling the wrestle and this has led to more and cheap PTB penalties. The latest set of holding the ball in the scrum and throwing the ball into a player has taken it to a new level. More and more teams are going down the route of taking the 2 now as well, we'll be singing swing low soon.

Unless you have a vested interest in a game, ie its your team or you have a favourite most games are pretty dull and lacking in any great skill
Holding the ball in the scrum has always been a legitimate tactic. It did not happen often after uncontested scrums arrived. However I can see it becoming more prevalent with the new 10 metre rule to put doubt in the defenders' minds and preventing them rushing up to try and effect the first tackle.

There is a difference between using the rules to your advantage and clearly unsporting behaviour. Most fans can see this difference, it's just a pity the officials either are not able to or are not prepared to punish such tactics. The most glaring example was when last week a player was given a penalty for deliberately passing the ball to an opponent on the ground. What made it worse was that it was actually a forward pass. The RFL quickly stepped in but that would not have been necessary if the officials were prepared to think for themselves. Do the RFL have to step in for every type of unsporting behaviour. A penalty against the offender will soon cut out these unsavoury aspects of our game if applied consistently.

Re: Rugby League is getting dull

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 11:36 am
odd shaped balls
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Mon May 23, 2005 11:52 pm
Posts: 215
Location: 221b Baker Street
When did anyone last walk out of a game with us in it saying that was a bloody good game,me personally was last Easter V Warrington..cracking game and enjoyable,take away the emotion of Wembley and that wasn't a good game,too many negative tactics and coaches now.
