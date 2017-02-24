When did anyone last walk out of a game with us in it saying that was a bloody good game,me personally was last Easter V Warrington..cracking game and enjoyable,take away the emotion of Wembley and that wasn't a good game,too many negative tactics and coaches now.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, anijay, BraddersFC, Dave K., edinburgh yorkie, Erik the not red, Fields of Fire, Greavsie, Hasbag, hullandbroncos, moxi1, Mr Hicks, PCollinson1990 and 181 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|
c}