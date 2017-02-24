WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rugby League is getting dull

Re: Rugby League is getting dull

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 9:50 am
sausagefingers
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 7:34 pm
Posts: 520
UllFC wrote:
You don't expect a classic in cold, windy and wet conditions...but you've got to wonder where this sport is heading as a spectacle. Doesn't help that we've had two games in poor conditions in a row but across the league the game has become increasingly negative in recent years.

Players milking injuries to slow the game down, wriggling on the floor to win penalties and then taking the 2 because teams are scared of going for the 6 and losing possession, teams taking an age to form the scrum to again slow the game down. Referee's giving inconsistent calls, video ref decisions taking ages...add it all together and the game is slowly becoming everything we used to mock Union for.

We shot ourselves in the foot a lot tonight and didn't deserve the win, but yet again we lured in a lot of floating fans on cheap tickets and didn't put on a good 'show' Sitting for what seemed like hours in a cold, near silent stadium watching negative tactics isn't going to encourage fans to watch the game.

Not just HullFC's issue, I think its a issue for the entire sport at the moment, and proabably needs more rule changes to penalise 'timewasting' and to reward attacking play.

Totally agree we need to introduce a clock at scrums and drop outs so you have so many seconds to scrum down or drop out or you get penalised like they have in Australia nrl also make it so players can't see the clock on the screen like they have introduced this year in NRL,it could easily be done with the time keeper as they can hear the ref anyway in communication system

Re: Rugby League is getting dull

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:08 am
Mild mannered Janitor
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 6800
Location: Here there and everywhere
there should also be a cap on the time the clock is allowed to run down when a kick in being taken at goal. At the moment 1 minute elapses before the timekeeper is told to stop the clock. With the slow PTB, scrums having to be formed to stop the clock, I doubt the ball was in play for more than 40 minutes last night
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0

Re: Rugby League is getting dull

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 2:38 pm
the artist
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 5888
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
i'm getting really fed up at the moment - games only seem exciting if they have a close finish, even then the quality can be dull, ie. 2 poor teams like last night. what is annoying is the gamesmanship that is pretty endemic in the matches now, players throwing themselves to the floor after the tackle, throwing the ball out in a 2 or 3 man tackle, feigning injury, slowing the play down. then you have the joke refereeing with no consistent decisions and too many penalties, an unbalanced disciplinary system and its all becoming less appealing, especially when there are lots of alternative pursuits during the summer months.

the problem for RL is, if long termers like myself and others on this thread are becoming disillusioned with the game, how is the sport going to hang on the the relative newcomers and also make the sport appealing to the public in general. a few years ago we had a lack of publicity in the media as a whole but a great product on the field. i'm sorry to say we don't have that at the moment
The referee's indecision is final

Re: Rugby League is getting dull

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 4:02 pm
Bal
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 08, 2002 8:32 am
Posts: 12382
Location: Elloughton
I have to agree unfortunately. Obviously last year we had some great performances which were brilliant to watch. I'm not sure anything will ever beat the suspense, excitement and elation felt at the end of the Challenge Cup Final for example, but yes, so so many dull games.

They need to get the game sped up especially the play the ball, but also reduce the stoppages - keep the game going during injuries if they are not in the immediate play, and get players off faster for minor injuries, and allow some of the big hits back. Also, they frankly just need to increase the standard of the officiating, perhaps introducing a two ref system like Aus?
If you are interested in Building Information Modelling (BIM). PM me.

Re: Rugby League is getting dull

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 7:47 pm
Plateface
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 8:23 pm
Posts: 455
Location: no where near east hull
Whenever there was a scrum,the Cats where very slow to form,we on the other hand just hung about waiting for them to get there.Surely we should have packed down then the ref should stop the clock, or has this rule changed .
Born Black and White
Die Black and White

Hull will give us a tough game but the key is to silence their fans in the Threepenny Stand.We have to do this because if we do'nt they will get behind their side and lift them in a way you've never seen,heard or witnessed before.
Frank Stanton. Coach to the 1982 "Untouchables" Aussie team. 1982 "

Re: Rugby League is getting dull

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 7:58 pm
Keith_Lard
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2015 8:34 pm
Posts: 135
FC need to have a word with Mahe Fonua. He does the flight of the dying swan every time he is touched. Looks at the ref getting up after every single tackle. He got caught out last night. I don't think it will work for him this season

Re: Rugby League is getting dull

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 8:33 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25283
Nothing dull about this cas side

Re: Rugby League is getting dull

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 8:49 pm
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24256
Location: West Yorkshire
Some right scores at half time. Cas beating Wire, Leigh beating Saints, Widnes beating Wigan, Salford beating Leeds, Wakey beating Hudds.
Image

Re: Rugby League is getting dull

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 8:51 pm
sausagefingers
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 7:34 pm
Posts: 520
Plateface wrote:
Whenever there was a scrum,the Cats where very slow to form,we on the other hand just hung about waiting for them to get there.Surely we should have packed down then the ref should stop the clock, or has this rule changed .

No we are just dumb at this we only try to stop the clock when getting beat in the last five minutes it's so frustrating
c}