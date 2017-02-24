|
|
UllFC wrote:
You don't expect a classic in cold, windy and wet conditions...but you've got to wonder where this sport is heading as a spectacle. Doesn't help that we've had two games in poor conditions in a row but across the league the game has become increasingly negative in recent years.
Players milking injuries to slow the game down, wriggling on the floor to win penalties and then taking the 2 because teams are scared of going for the 6 and losing possession, teams taking an age to form the scrum to again slow the game down. Referee's giving inconsistent calls, video ref decisions taking ages...add it all together and the game is slowly becoming everything we used to mock Union for.
We shot ourselves in the foot a lot tonight and didn't deserve the win, but yet again we lured in a lot of floating fans on cheap tickets and didn't put on a good 'show' Sitting for what seemed like hours in a cold, near silent stadium watching negative tactics isn't going to encourage fans to watch the game.
Not just HullFC's issue, I think its a issue for the entire sport at the moment, and proabably needs more rule changes to penalise 'timewasting' and to reward attacking play.
Totally agree we need to introduce a clock at scrums and drop outs so you have so many seconds to scrum down or drop out or you get penalised like they have in Australia nrl also make it so players can't see the clock on the screen like they have introduced this year in NRL,it could easily be done with the time keeper as they can hear the ref anyway in communication system
|
|
Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:08 am
|
|
there should also be a cap on the time the clock is allowed to run down when a kick in being taken at goal. At the moment 1 minute elapses before the timekeeper is told to stop the clock. With the slow PTB, scrums having to be formed to stop the clock, I doubt the ball was in play for more than 40 minutes last night
|
Fri Feb 24, 2017 2:38 pm
|
|
i'm getting really fed up at the moment - games only seem exciting if they have a close finish, even then the quality can be dull, ie. 2 poor teams like last night. what is annoying is the gamesmanship that is pretty endemic in the matches now, players throwing themselves to the floor after the tackle, throwing the ball out in a 2 or 3 man tackle, feigning injury, slowing the play down. then you have the joke refereeing with no consistent decisions and too many penalties, an unbalanced disciplinary system and its all becoming less appealing, especially when there are lots of alternative pursuits during the summer months.
the problem for RL is, if long termers like myself and others on this thread are becoming disillusioned with the game, how is the sport going to hang on the the relative newcomers and also make the sport appealing to the public in general. a few years ago we had a lack of publicity in the media as a whole but a great product on the field. i'm sorry to say we don't have that at the moment
|
Fri Feb 24, 2017 4:02 pm
|
Bal
Gold RLFANS Member
|
I have to agree unfortunately. Obviously last year we had some great performances which were brilliant to watch. I'm not sure anything will ever beat the suspense, excitement and elation felt at the end of the Challenge Cup Final for example, but yes, so so many dull games.
They need to get the game sped up especially the play the ball, but also reduce the stoppages - keep the game going during injuries if they are not in the immediate play, and get players off faster for minor injuries, and allow some of the big hits back. Also, they frankly just need to increase the standard of the officiating, perhaps introducing a two ref system like Aus?
|
Fri Feb 24, 2017 7:47 pm
|
|
Whenever there was a scrum,the Cats where very slow to form,we on the other hand just hung about waiting for them to get there.Surely we should have packed down then the ref should stop the clock, or has this rule changed .
|
|
Fri Feb 24, 2017 7:58 pm
|
|
FC need to have a word with Mahe Fonua. He does the flight of the dying swan every time he is touched. Looks at the ref getting up after every single tackle. He got caught out last night. I don't think it will work for him this season
|
|
Fri Feb 24, 2017 8:33 pm
|
|
Nothing dull about this cas side
|
|
Fri Feb 24, 2017 8:49 pm
|
|
Some right scores at half time. Cas beating Wire, Leigh beating Saints, Widnes beating Wigan, Salford beating Leeds, Wakey beating Hudds.
|
|
Fri Feb 24, 2017 8:51 pm
|
|
Plateface wrote:
Whenever there was a scrum,the Cats where very slow to form,we on the other hand just hung about waiting for them to get there.Surely we should have packed down then the ref should stop the clock, or has this rule changed .
No we are just dumb at this we only try to stop the clock when getting beat in the last five minutes it's so frustrating
|
