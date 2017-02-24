i'm getting really fed up at the moment - games only seem exciting if they have a close finish, even then the quality can be dull, ie. 2 poor teams like last night. what is annoying is the gamesmanship that is pretty endemic in the matches now, players throwing themselves to the floor after the tackle, throwing the ball out in a 2 or 3 man tackle, feigning injury, slowing the play down. then you have the joke refereeing with no consistent decisions and too many penalties, an unbalanced disciplinary system and its all becoming less appealing, especially when there are lots of alternative pursuits during the summer months.



the problem for RL is, if long termers like myself and others on this thread are becoming disillusioned with the game, how is the sport going to hang on the the relative newcomers and also make the sport appealing to the public in general. a few years ago we had a lack of publicity in the media as a whole but a great product on the field. i'm sorry to say we don't have that at the moment