After a long spell with no Rugby League books on the shelf, things have now changed for the better in the Keighley store. It's only a small change but at least it is a start. The books are titled "Soldiers' League", the growth of the game in the British Army since it was recognised in in 1994, Maurice Oldroyd's "Building The Family Game". an account of the growth of the amateur game since the foundation of BARLA in 1973 and my three novels "One Winter", "One Autumn" and "Two Seasons".