The worst ref I've seen in my life. He just won't let a game flow. Constant penalties every single game he refs. He's upped his penalty count this year compared to last season and last season was horrific.



Super league is boring enough without this idiot slowing it down and spoiling it. Last year I was dreading going the games he was involved in.



Some of his poor decisions tonight was like something you'd see on Sundays with the u15s refs yet this idiot has two touch judges and video ref and still gets it wrong.