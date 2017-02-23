RLFANS News Hound wrote:

Dragons Kick Their Way To Victory Over FCBoth Hull FC and the Catalans Dragons had the benefit of a weekend off after securing victories in their opening fixtures of Super League 2017. FC made hard work out of their 12-8 win at Wakefield Trinity but the Dragons got off to a terrific start with a home win over Warrington Wolves.







FC were victorious in all three encounters between the two sides last season but were without the free scoring Albert Kelly who picked up a one game suspension in the opener. Iain Thornley was making his debut for the Dragons who were without Simon and Yaha.







The marketing team had been busy and there was a good crowd in the KCOM Stadium establishing a home attendance record for a Dragons fixture.



