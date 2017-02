nice to see in the journal that wigan council have given them a 20 year license to run the club at ledgard ave after 10 years of negotiation. it's about time i say the club have not been treated well by the council in that 10 years but i hope it can all be put away and east can move on with a solid future still don't have it in me to congratulate wigan council

Out of the night that covers me,

Black as the pit from pole to pole,

I thank whatever gods may be

For my unconquerable soul.



In the fell clutch of circumstance

I have not winced nor cried aloud.

Under the bludgeonings of chance

My head is bloody, but unbowed.



Beyond this place of wrath and tears

Looms but the Horror of the shade,

And yet the menace of the years

Finds and shall find me unafraid.



It matters not how strait the gate,

How charged with punishments the scroll,

I am the master of my fate,

I am the captain of my soul.