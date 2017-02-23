|
|
|
|
Thu Feb 23, 2017 8:36 pm
|
|
mr. chairman wrote:
must be worst ref in rl
should be 2 or 3 off each team in sin bin.Was it at hull kr last season leigh got put on a team warning after less than a minute
|
|
Thu Feb 23, 2017 8:43 pm
|
|
propforward 2338 wrote:
should be 2 or 3 off each team in sin bin.Was it at hull kr last season leigh got put on a team warning after less than a minute
yes the man is a clown
|
|
Thu Feb 23, 2017 8:58 pm
|
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
|
The PTB area is a complete mess,with penalties galore. It seems teams are taking the 2 pointers a lot more this season as well. Getting as bad as yawnion. You never know though,a game of rugby might break out in the second half.
|
|
Thu Feb 23, 2017 9:04 pm
|
|
Cokey wrote:
The PTB area is a complete mess,with penalties galore. It seems teams are taking the 2 pointers a lot more this season as well. Getting as bad as yawnion. You never know though,a game of rugby might break out in the second half.
i doubt it that's 15 penalties in total first half . must admit i like this greg bird as a player
|
|
Thu Feb 23, 2017 9:09 pm
|
|
mr. chairman wrote:
i doubt it that's 15 penalties in total first half . must admit i like this greg bird as a player
There we go, a try straight away.
Agree about Bird tho.
|
|
Thu Feb 23, 2017 9:21 pm
|
|
Thought Hicks did well last season.....
|
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
|
Thu Feb 23, 2017 9:22 pm
|
|
Cokey wrote:
There we go, a try straight away.
Agree about Bird tho.
had a good game Bird more than can be said of ref
|
|
Thu Feb 23, 2017 9:37 pm
|
|
propforward 2338 wrote:
had a good game Bird more than can be said of ref
that scott taylor is putting a good shift in as well
|
|
Thu Feb 23, 2017 9:44 pm
|
|
Well well well, we have a yellow for a spear tackle.
|
