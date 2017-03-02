The Ghost of '99 wrote: :? The RFL are investigating Wigan for the unilateral actions? The RFL rules are very clear - why are you trying to paint what happened as their fault?



FWIW, clubs can own a ground but assign primacy of tenure to another side (as Leeds appear to have done in favour of the RU club even if in practice an RL game would never be moved for a RU one).

Why investigate after the event? They should've told Wigan that they'd send an official to inspect the state of the pitch. Then when it was apparent it was just because of the football game at the weekend, then there should have been a threat of a penalty for not being able to host the game.No problem with the game being switched to Widnes, but it should still have officially been a Wigan home game. This whole thing should've been sorted months ago when the fixtures came out.