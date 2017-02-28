Ground Tenure and Ground Moves : this concerns the ability of the clubs to use their home ground or grounds in order to meet the requirements of the fixture list and broadcasters, rather than the actual facilities required at those grounds (which are discussed in the next two sections). Central to this section is the concept of "Primacy of Tenure", which means that each club must be able to: (i) demonstrate that it can schedule home matches on weekends or bank holidays during the season at any time specified during fixed windows, and (ii) comply with the requirements of PRL's broadcast partner in televising home games. In order to prove Primacy of Tenure, a legally binding agreement to occupy the club's home ground or grounds must be in place for the following season, with the only pre-condition to the agreement being the securing of promotion.



The Criteria acknowledge that three current Aviva Premiership clubs (London Irish, London Wasps and Saracens) do not have Primacy of Tenure, but that no action will be taken for these breaches.



Primacy of Tenure does not mean that the club must be the main tenant at its home ground; while this was formerly the case, this requirement was overturned in 2003 by the Office of Fair Trading (OFT) following the blocking of Rotherham's promotion by PRL. This is important because financial realities dictate that, in many cases, a ground sharing arrangement with another sports club may be the only realistic choice for ambitious rugby clubs.



The OFT also ordered that clubs may use two stadia to meet the Primacy of Tenure requirements if necessary and so, while a club is expected to meet these requirements in relation to a nominated "Principal Home Ground" for the season, they may also nominate a "Standby Ground". Use of a Standby Ground requires prior approval from the PGB and, crucially, it must be located within thirty miles of the club's Principal Home Ground. Clubs may also nominate a "Temporary Ground" for one-off games – an example being the use of Twickenham Stadium by Harlequins for their annual "Big Game".