it all comes down to the actual contract for use of the ground with the owners...because F.A. rules state the football club has to have priority use over any other sport to be allowed to play there if they don't own the ground 2.3.1 above and 2.3.2. below:-



2.3.2 A Club must either (a) own the freehold of the Ground or (b) as at 31 March in each year,

have a lease of the Ground which does not expire until at least the end of the next Playing

Season or (c) possess a written agreement for the use of the Ground which is acceptable to

The FA and the Competition



Doubt whether the RFL have any such conditions with clubs within their rules....



End of the day Lenigan was told he couldn't use the pitch on Friday and the contract he inherited probably doesn't allow him to force the issue