Wakey get told all the time to share a stadium with Cas. It's exactly the same.
A single club playing out of a stadium doesn't make sense financially. Whether it's another rugby league club, a union club or a football club, shared stadiums are the only way to make them financially viable.
Forward thinking club, Gloucestershire all golds, are in talks about building and sharing a stadium with football club Gloucester City.
I think that you should re phrase that. Sharing may make more financial sense but, it's not absolutely essential. Of course, in the modern world, its all about "maximising revenue streams" and the more use that clubs can get out of their facilities, the better it should be financially, that is, unless you share with a premier league football club and then you can only play when they let you
FA rules are the same for any club in any division, ie. ground sharing is only allowed if the football club has priority over the ground. AFAIK it's simply not possible for an RL club (or anyone else) to sign a contract that gives them priority.
Harrigan wrote:
Wigan are the most structured team I have ever seen in this country.
NickyKiss wrote:
As a fan Wane makes you want to run through a brick wall so you can only imagine how he makes the players feel!
