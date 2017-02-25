WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME OFF: Wigan v Widnes *EDIT, back on*

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 11:42 am
Slugger McBatt User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 4976
Location: Over there
Mash Butty wrote:
Well we almost share the same kit....


Wakey get told all the time to share a stadium with Cas. It's exactly the same.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.

Re: GAME OFF: Wigan v Widnes *EDIT, back on*

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 11:55 am
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5043
Slugger McBatt wrote:
How would you? You'd have been in Widnes, surely?


Why would you be sure of that?

Re: GAME OFF: Wigan v Widnes *EDIT, back on*

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 12:08 am
j.c Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2009 1:59 pm
Posts: 6704
redex113 wrote:
Why not ask Leigh if you can share with them. :THINK:


We don't want them, much more kudos having man u reserves sharing than that lot
Last edited by j.c on Sun Feb 26, 2017 1:43 pm, edited 2 times in total.
22/03/2013
Get LEIGH outta wigan

Re: GAME OFF: Wigan v Widnes *EDIT, back on*

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 1:41 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 678
Slugger McBatt wrote:
Wakey get told all the time to share a stadium with Cas. It's exactly the same.

A single club playing out of a stadium doesn't make sense financially. Whether it's another rugby league club, a union club or a football club, shared stadiums are the only way to make them financially viable.

Forward thinking club, Gloucestershire all golds, are in talks about building and sharing a stadium with football club Gloucester City.

Re: GAME OFF: Wigan v Widnes *EDIT, back on*

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 1:51 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7519
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
A single club playing out of a stadium doesn't make sense financially. Whether it's another rugby league club, a union club or a football club, shared stadiums are the only way to make them financially viable.

Forward thinking club, Gloucestershire all golds, are in talks about building and sharing a stadium with football club Gloucester City.


I think that you should re phrase that.
Sharing may make more financial sense but, it's not absolutely essential.
Of course, in the modern world, its all about "maximising revenue streams" and the more use that clubs can get out of their facilities, the better it should be financially, that is, unless you share with a premier league football club and then you can only play when they let you :D
