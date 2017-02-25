Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote: A single club playing out of a stadium doesn't make sense financially. Whether it's another rugby league club, a union club or a football club, shared stadiums are the only way to make them financially viable.



Forward thinking club, Gloucestershire all golds, are in talks about building and sharing a stadium with football club Gloucester City.

I think that you should re phrase that.Sharing may make more financial sense but, it's not absolutely essential.Of course, in the modern world, its all about "maximising revenue streams" and the more use that clubs can get out of their facilities, the better it should be financially, that is, unless you share with a premier league football club and then you can only play when they let you