Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 4:02 pm
Slugger McBatt User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 4972
Location: Over there
Wigan have gone from thinking they were world champions to realising they're not even champions of their own town.
Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 4:41 pm
mrpurfect User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Wed Feb 01, 2006 9:08 pm
Posts: 669
Slugger McBatt wrote:
Wigan have gone from thinking they were world champions to realising they're not even champions of their own town.
wish I could give this quote a like
Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 5:02 pm
duke street 10 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sun Oct 25, 2009 6:13 pm
Posts: 1843
Slugger McBatt wrote:
Wigan have gone from thinking they were world champions to realising they're not even champions of their own town.


Brilliant quote! :BOW:

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 5:57 pm
shambawangy User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sun Oct 11, 2009 1:12 pm
Posts: 1078
I think all Wigan fans agree this a total farce, and it won't be the last time this happens even if there is points deductions and fines, unless we somehow find £30-40 million quid down the back of the sofa to build a new stadium.

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 6:05 pm
redex113 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 3:52 pm
Posts: 560
shambawangy wrote:
I think all Wigan fans agree this a total farce, and it won't be the last time this happens even if there is points deductions and fines, unless we somehow find £30-40 million quid down the back of the sofa to build a new stadium.


Why not ask Leigh if you can share with them. :THINK:
Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 6:06 pm
Mash Butty User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Wed Jun 29, 2011 7:56 pm
Posts: 839
Location: PIE IN THE SKY DISH
redex113 wrote:
Why not ask Leigh if you can share with them. :THINK:

Well we almost share the same kit....

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 8:32 pm
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5033
Slugger McBatt wrote:
Wigan have gone from thinking they were world champions to realising they're not even champions of their own town.


Err I'm pretty sure we ARE world champions :lol:

Silver linings though, we now get to watch Wire get a pasting :lol:

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:33 am
Jukesays User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Mar 30, 2004 11:19 pm
Posts: 5264
Location: Sorting my Erection out & Helping Conroy With his!
redex113 wrote:
Why not ask Leigh if you can share with them. :THINK:


Why would we ask them?
It's not their stadium?
It's Wigan councils.
Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 6:10 am
NSW User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 5:12 pm
Posts: 1576
On the pitch,,,,

The World champions scored 4 tries in 17 minutes to win.
c}