Wigan have gone from thinking they were world champions to realising they're not even champions of their own town.
wish I could give this quote a like
Blocked list galliant - When Gutterfax stands alone in a thread out comes his alt account to make it look like he's got support. Gutterfax - Yawnion patronising Troll Lebron James - yet another Yawnion patronising Troll,born watching the wrong sport he knows his beloved yawnion is 100 behind League so tries to talk Yawnion up and league down.
I think all Wigan fans agree this a total farce, and it won't be the last time this happens even if there is points deductions and fines, unless we somehow find £30-40 million quid down the back of the sofa to build a new stadium.
I think all Wigan fans agree this a total farce, and it won't be the last time this happens even if there is points deductions and fines, unless we somehow find £30-40 million quid down the back of the sofa to build a new stadium.
Why not ask Leigh if you can share with them.
For sale thirty brand new suits, made in 2007 never been worn but rather tear stained. Apply to Wigan warriors rented accommodation.
2 nil will get you a win 30 nil will get you a win 75 nil is absolute humiliation.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.