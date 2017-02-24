secondstanza wrote: Saints fans have always been known for their unbiassed opinions when it comes to Wigan. Bit rich anyway.



Besides, I don't think this is as cynical in terms of getting rest - I think this is a case that Lenegan has been told where to go - Latics don't want the rugby messing the pitch up and Lenegan has bent over and said yes sir. Then tried - and failed miserably - to save face with a wreck of a press release.

I reckon this is right - they've lost the DW stadium top trumps battle and then added insult to injury in the way they've mis-handled it.Either way, as I said earlier, the RFL must put Policies in place that either prevent this happening in the future, or have serious consequences - points deductions, fine and potential expulsion for repeated offences.As a sport, we're already pretty small time, and do a good enough job of playing to that small time tag on our own - we can't afford to start letting other sports dictate where and when we play, so if that means taking a hard stance with our clubs who choose to ground share, then so be it. We should be setting a standard that as a Super League club, if you're ground sharing, your agreement should be strong enough that you cannot be dictated to and only the RFL (probably in conjunction with Sky) and the club itself can make a decision on where/when a game is played - if not, you're not fit for Super League in my eyes.We need to set higher standards and expectations in all areas of the game - this is a great example of where we look Mickey Mouse as a sport. Set the bar higher, accept no less and start building a winning culture from a 'whole of game' perspective.