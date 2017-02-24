WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME OFF: Wigan v Widnes *EDIT, back on*

Re: GAME OFF: Wigan v Widnes *EDIT, back on*

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 1:18 pm
Irregular Hoops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jul 10, 2002 1:30 pm
Posts: 2250
Location: Kingston upon Hull F.C.
To says it's amateurish is doing a disservice to all amateur clubs.

Re: GAME OFF: Wigan v Widnes *EDIT, back on*

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 1:37 pm
secondstanza

Joined: Sun Oct 12, 2014 10:40 am
Posts: 80
caslad75 wrote:
Of course they have. To quote a Saints fan I was talking to at our game at Saints last year 'They have been cheating b******s all of my life and it will never change'


Saints fans have always been known for their unbiassed opinions when it comes to Wigan. Bit rich anyway.

Besides, I don't think this is as cynical in terms of getting rest - I think this is a case that Lenegan has been told where to go - Latics don't want the rugby messing the pitch up and Lenegan has bent over and said yes sir. Then tried - and failed miserably - to save face with a wreck of a press release.

Re: GAME OFF: Wigan v Widnes *EDIT, back on*

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 1:49 pm
Superted
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1171
secondstanza wrote:
Saints fans have always been known for their unbiassed opinions when it comes to Wigan. Bit rich anyway.

Besides, I don't think this is as cynical in terms of getting rest - I think this is a case that Lenegan has been told where to go - Latics don't want the rugby messing the pitch up and Lenegan has bent over and said yes sir. Then tried - and failed miserably - to save face with a wreck of a press release.


I reckon this is right - they've lost the DW stadium top trumps battle and then added insult to injury in the way they've mis-handled it.

Either way, as I said earlier, the RFL must put Policies in place that either prevent this happening in the future, or have serious consequences - points deductions, fine and potential expulsion for repeated offences.

As a sport, we're already pretty small time, and do a good enough job of playing to that small time tag on our own - we can't afford to start letting other sports dictate where and when we play, so if that means taking a hard stance with our clubs who choose to ground share, then so be it. We should be setting a standard that as a Super League club, if you're ground sharing, your agreement should be strong enough that you cannot be dictated to and only the RFL (probably in conjunction with Sky) and the club itself can make a decision on where/when a game is played - if not, you're not fit for Super League in my eyes.

We need to set higher standards and expectations in all areas of the game - this is a great example of where we look Mickey Mouse as a sport. Set the bar higher, accept no less and start building a winning culture from a 'whole of game' perspective.

Re: GAME OFF: Wigan v Widnes *EDIT, back on*

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 2:01 pm
Clearwing
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5703
secondstanza wrote:
Saints fans have always been known for their unbiassed opinions when it comes to Wigan. Bit rich anyway.

Besides, I don't think this is as cynical in terms of getting rest - I think this is a case that Lenegan has been told where to go - Latics don't want the rugby messing the pitch up and Lenegan has bent over and said yes sir. Then tried - and failed miserably - to save face with a wreck of a press release.


Likely. Hopefully this'll galvanise Lenegan a bit when it happens again. Which it will.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: GAME OFF: Wigan v Widnes *EDIT, back on*

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 2:04 pm
Solly
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 20, 2005 6:28 pm
Posts: 5568
Location: M6
What a farce :lol:

What about stewards/turnstile operators/catering staff etc giving them a few hours notice when they weren't meant to be on shift? Feel sorry for Widnes fair play to them getting it on, farcical from Wigan.
Waggon Reds - Manchester's Finest.

Born in Hope, Live in hope Salford RLFC.

Re: GAME OFF: Wigan v Widnes *EDIT, back on*

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 2:06 pm
moto748
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2199
Agree with all that, Superted.

I see no reason to doubt that Wigan RL were effectively given an ultimatum by the football club, and had little option but to go along with it. Of course, plenty here apparently *know* better... :roll:

But, that said, it's not satisfactory, or fair to other clubs, Wigan fans, lots of people. So talk of Lenegan needing to "grow a pair" is just daft: this isn't a school play-ground where he who shouts loudest wins. But yes, the club deserves to be sanctioned, and Widnes deserve to be financially compensated.

Going into the future, hard questions have to be asked about the viability of the DW share, if this kind of thing is going to happen again. We already have the annual pitch-relaying saga to put up with...

Re: GAME OFF: Wigan v Widnes *EDIT, back on*

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 2:25 pm
Trainman
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 442
Superted wrote:
I reckon this is right - they've lost the DW stadium top trumps battle and then added insult to injury in the way they've mis-handled it.

Either way, as I said earlier, the RFL must put Policies in place that either prevent this happening in the future, or have serious consequences - points deductions, fine and potential expulsion for repeated offences.

As a sport, we're already pretty small time, and do a good enough job of playing to that small time tag on our own - we can't afford to start letting other sports dictate where and when we play, so if that means taking a hard stance with our clubs who choose to ground share, then so be it. We should be setting a standard that as a Super League club, if you're ground sharing, your agreement should be strong enough that you cannot be dictated to and only the RFL (probably in conjunction with Sky) and the club itself can make a decision on where/when a game is played - if not, you're not fit for Super League in my eyes.

We need to set higher standards and expectations in all areas of the game - this is a great example of where we look Mickey Mouse as a sport. Set the bar higher, accept no less and start building a winning culture from a 'whole of game' perspective.


Agree with all that.

As a Wigan fan I'd love to know the terms of our tenancy. Doubt I'll ever find out though. This could well be the result of whoever signed the agreement in the first place which was well before the current regimes time. Leneghan has said previously the amount we pay is very favourable, it would be fairly safe to assume that comes with concessions.

Re: GAME OFF: Wigan v Widnes *EDIT, back on*

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 2:41 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 671
As well as the compensation to the club, Widnes's season ticket holders should gain free entry when the reverse fixture is held in Wigan. Very unfair on them to lose out on a home game later in the year.

Re: GAME OFF: Wigan v Widnes *EDIT, back on*

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 2:54 pm
Levrier
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Aug 27, 2013 10:28 am
Posts: 367
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
As well as the compensation to the club, Widnes's season ticket holders should gain free entry when the reverse fixture is held in Wigan. Very unfair on them to lose out on a home game later in the year.

According to the press release this is the Widnes away game. The next game is the Wigan home game so season tickets will be valid for that.

Re: GAME OFF: Wigan v Widnes *EDIT, back on*

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 3:09 pm
Salford red all over
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jun 21, 2003 3:11 pm
Posts: 2862
Location: M27 but not part of the project !!
We had no choice but to move a game to Leigh sports Village against Wakefield a couple of years back because Sky had decided we were on tv and our "rugger" ground share club were on BT Sport, there was no chance of us saying no to the powers that be so a little disappointed that Wigan felt they could just call a game off
Worry a little bit every day and in a lifetime you will lose a couple of years. If something is wrong, fix it if you can. But train yourself not to worry. Worry never fixes anything.

Mary Hemmingway, US journalist,widow of Ernest Hemmingway (1908-1986)


The Stupid Neither Forgive Nor Forget
The Naive Forgive And Forget
The Wise Forgive But Don't Forget


"I am not young enough to know everything"
Oscar Wilde Irish Playwright (1854-1900)



One likes people much better when they're battered down by a prodigious siege of misfortune than when they triumph.

virginia woolf (1882-1941)
c}