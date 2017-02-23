WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME OFF: Wigan v Widnes

Re: GAME OFF: Wigan v Widnes

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 11:55 pm
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Dec 18, 2014 2:33 am
Posts: 49
Wigan turned blue & white a good few years back now.

Re: GAME OFF: Wigan v Widnes

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 7:21 am
Clearwing
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5694
Should have moved the game to Widnes and played the return game at Wigan.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: GAME OFF: Wigan v Widnes

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 7:33 am
TheElectricGlidingWarrior
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 10, 2009 10:21 pm
Posts: 1855
Location: Wigan
Clearwing wrote:
Should have moved the game to Widnes and played the return game at Wigan.

Agreed. That said I'm happy we've got a rest after the WCC but worried it will come back to bite us if we have to squeeze in an extra fixture at the business end of the season.
Harrigan wrote:
Wigan are the most structured team I have ever seen in this country.

NickyKiss wrote:
As a fan Wane makes you want to run through a brick wall so you can only imagine how he makes the players feel!


@TheEGW
YouTube Channel

Re: GAME OFF: Wigan v Widnes

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 7:44 am
bentleberry
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 12:07 am
Posts: 419
Clearwing wrote:
Should have moved the game to Widnes and played the return game at Wigan.



Perhaps even move this match to Widnes, and keep the second fixture at Widnes too meaning Wigan forfit their home fixture against Widnes during the 23rds to compensate Widnes for messing them about. Widnes will find it much harder than Wigan trying to squeeze a fixture in mid-week later in the season, they have less depth in the squad and will likely be involved in the run up to the middle 8s dog fight.

Re: GAME OFF: Wigan v Widnes

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 8:07 am
Judder Man
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5451
Location: Now in Enemy Country
Clearwing wrote:
Should have moved the game to Widnes and played the return game at Wigan.


I think the return game would still have problems in that I,ve read that they are relaying the pitch on that date. Under the operational rules a postponed game is usually scheduled mid week straight after the weekend, but it doesn't give confidence that Wigan would honour that anyway.
So under these unusual circumstances both games should be played at Widnes
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.

Re: GAME OFF: Wigan v Widnes

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 8:10 am
jimlav
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 3:37 pm
Posts: 685
On the surface it does not look good. But i'm prepared to wait for some more information to come out before jumping to a conclusion. For example, twitter is alight with the fact Wigan did this without Widnes or the RFL knowing. We don't know the rfl were not involved.

Lets wait and see what comes out.
FlexWheeler wrote:
The extent of his coaching is ''BASH EM, JUST F*CKING BASH EM. HE'S LOW ON CONFIDENCE, BASH HIM''

He's a limited coach that won't last long term.

....
rubber duckie wrote:
That would make Wigan strong favourites then. With Ratchford at FB and Patton with Cronk in the halves, I think we'll do very well without Sam.

Re: GAME OFF: Wigan v Widnes

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 8:24 am
Dave K.
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17099
Location: Back in Hull.
I'm torn, had Wigan +16, which I think would have come in, but sky have now agreed to show a much better game.

Re: GAME OFF: Wigan v Widnes

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 8:36 am
Wigg'n
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5031
Gronk! wrote:
Why don't Wigan just play the game at the stadium they actually own?


Why don't Cas play in a stadium fit for the 21st century?

Re: GAME OFF: Wigan v Widnes

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 9:08 am
barham red
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 4854
I'd have thought that the game at the KC at the weekend is bigger than Wigan athletics game and there was no sign of anyone wanting to call off last nights match. Wigan RL must have a binding agreement in place to cover off this eventuality.
c}