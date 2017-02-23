Should have moved the game to Widnes and played the return game at Wigan.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
Perhaps even move this match to Widnes, and keep the second fixture at Widnes too meaning Wigan forfit their home fixture against Widnes during the 23rds to compensate Widnes for messing them about. Widnes will find it much harder than Wigan trying to squeeze a fixture in mid-week later in the season, they have less depth in the squad and will likely be involved in the run up to the middle 8s dog fight.
I think the return game would still have problems in that I,ve read that they are relaying the pitch on that date. Under the operational rules a postponed game is usually scheduled mid week straight after the weekend, but it doesn't give confidence that Wigan would honour that anyway. So under these unusual circumstances both games should be played at Widnes
On the surface it does not look good. But i'm prepared to wait for some more information to come out before jumping to a conclusion. For example, twitter is alight with the fact Wigan did this without Widnes or the RFL knowing. We don't know the rfl were not involved.
Lets wait and see what comes out.
I'd have thought that the game at the KC at the weekend is bigger than Wigan athletics game and there was no sign of anyone wanting to call off last nights match. Wigan RL must have a binding agreement in place to cover off this eventuality.
