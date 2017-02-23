Clearwing wrote: Should have moved the game to Widnes and played the return game at Wigan.

Perhaps even move this match to Widnes, and keep the second fixture at Widnes too meaning Wigan forfit their home fixture against Widnes during the 23rds to compensate Widnes for messing them about. Widnes will find it much harder than Wigan trying to squeeze a fixture in mid-week later in the season, they have less depth in the squad and will likely be involved in the run up to the middle 8s dog fight.