shinymcshine wrote: Sounds more like the pitch is unavailable rather than unplayable.



If so, given the late notice, I'd except that the RFL should apply some sanction against the home club.



But with that club being WCC Wigan then I guess it will be okay.

You've hit the nail on the head. The new Wigan Chairman isn't as kind to the lodgers as the old man was and isn't standing for them playing on their pitch as it comes to the business end of the season. Wigan RL have taken the opportunity today while the weather is making headlines to make out they had to make a decision. The decision didn't involve Wigan RL, it was made by the football club.I really can't see a future for the Warriors there, particularly if the football club ever gets back on it's feet again.