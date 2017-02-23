Taken from the Wigan board.
"Just walked past the DW and the pitch looked immaculate, I couldn't even see any standing water. They even had them sunlight machines on it.
Is it just a convenient excuse to get us a week off after the WCC?"
"I'm fairly convinced that is the case."
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: AntonyGiant, barham red, Cbr1000rr, Clearwing, ColD, dr_feelgood, FoxyRhino, gary numan, jakeyg95, jools, LyndsayGill, Mark_W, mrpurfect, pie.warrior, scott-the-red, Sir Kevin Sinfield, SirStan, steadygetyerboots-on, The Devil's Advocate, TheElectricGlidingWarrior, Tron, Wigg'n, Willzay, Ziggy Stardust and 179 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|
c}