WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed - OH NO IT ISN'T!

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed - OH NO IT ISN'T!

 
Post a reply

Re: Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed - OH NO IT ISN'T!

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 9:13 pm
Cruncher Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am
Posts: 13404
Frankly, anyone who, after the last few years, thinks that IL is not a good chairman for Wigan needs their head examining.

Whatever the circumstances surrounding the stadium and our deal to play there - and let's remember that this was a deal put in place before IL took over, when the odds were very decisively in favour of the stadium-owner - the guy has delivered success after success. There barely seems to be a year now when we aren't in with a really good chance of winning silverware.

Let's just compare that to the era when Whelan and Mo were in charge. It was a desert. We got nowhere near winning anything, crowds were declining, we drifted steadily closer towards relegation (which would have been totally unthinkable even under the previous struggling administration) - there were rumours that journos were ringing the club during work hours and no-one even answered the phone. I think it's safe to say that, for all the promises made, we weren't much of a priority.

Now, under IL ... even if he does have other interests, we are back to being one of the British game's leading clubs. That is not just a coincidence. It can't have happened by accident.

I admit that the stadium situation is awkward and embarrassing, and it never seems to go away. Even though Latics are currently tanking, it seems obvious they are always going to have the upper hand. But ultimately, I'm not sure that's the end of the world - every so often when this kind of thing happens, it allows fans at the likes of Saints, Leeds and Latics to ignore their own problems by jeering at us for a day or two, but it's not stopped us winning trophies. This last weekend alone we beat a bunch of opponents who, if their public statements were to be believed, were really outraged by the trick we'd played on them and so had every reason to take our scalp.

I personally would love it if we could somehow find a way to guarantee that when we have a home fixture we will always be able to play it at home. But there are only two certainties about this: a) it isn't going to involve us buying or building a new stadium; and b) if anyone can sort that out, it's more likely to be someone like IL, who has already shown that he can and will do great things for the club, than someone who quite simply has other priorities.

Re: Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed - OH NO IT ISN'T!

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:31 am
Aboveusonlypie User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 1744
^^^
Good post and I think you deserve the final word on this. Let's move on to the actual rugby.
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)

Re: Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed - OH NO IT ISN'T!

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 11:50 am
ian.birchall Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 4:40 pm
Posts: 8
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
^^^
Good post and I think you deserve the final word on this. Let's move on to the actual rugby.



Cannot allow that to pass after IL's organising of the Oscars ceremony last night. :D LP

Re: Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed - OH NO IT ISN'T!

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 10:14 pm
Singing Warrior User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Oct 09, 2013 7:28 pm
Posts: 250
Location: Under the thumb
The Ghost of '99 wrote:
Wigan like all clubs were given multiple drafts of the fixture list to approve or highlight any issues. This isn't an issue at other clubs where things are changed well in advance or, shockingly, the stadium can cope with more than one event a weekend.

But I'll ask again since some of you continue to try and for some reason blame the RFL: are there 11 weekends, excluding WCC, cup, Magic and International when the DW Stadium would be available during the regular season - if weekends when the Latics were playing at home and the weeks of never-ending pitch work (which always happens during the RL season I note) are excluded?


So if it isn't a problem at other clubs how come Huddersfield have just had to bring this weeks home match forward to Thursday because the football club don't want the pitch spoiled for their game on Saturday and they have also demanded another game to be rearranged for the same reason. All this could and should have been avoided with more thought give to the fixture arranging.

Re: Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed - OH NO IT ISN'T!

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 9:05 am
Trainman Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 451
Singing Warrior wrote:
So if it isn't a problem at other clubs how come Huddersfield have just had to bring this weeks home match forward to Thursday because the football club don't want the pitch spoiled for their game on Saturday and they have also demanded another game to be rearranged for the same reason. All this could and should have been avoided with more thought give to the fixture arranging.


It's more than giving more thought to fixture arranging. The biggest issue with this game is the football club pulled rank about 28 hours before we were due to kick off. With enough notice moving things about, although not ideal is workable.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Cruncher, exiled Warrior, Geoff, glow, Iggy79, nikos, tank123, Trainman and 118 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,527,5251,46375,8034,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANE
TV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
HUDDERSFIELD
v
HULL FC  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELDTV < 
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
LONDON
v
TORONTO  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
SL-R3
SALFORD
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sat 4th Mar : 18:00
SL-R3
CATALANS
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
WIGAN
v
LEIGH  
  Sun 5th Mar : 03:00
NRL-R1
NZ WARRIORS
v
NEWCASTLETV  
  Sun 5th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R1
MANLY
v
PARRAMATTATV  














c}