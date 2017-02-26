WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed - OH NO IT ISN'T!

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed - OH NO IT ISN'T!

 
Post a reply

Re: Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed - OH NO IT ISN'T!

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 12:01 am
Ziggy Stardust User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 14, 2006 6:11 pm
Posts: 2586
Location: Serpo
Maybe if we played the night before we may have left some divots so that rather than getting 0 shots on target one of them may have hit the said divot and headed towards the goal..... :D :D

Re: Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed - OH NO IT ISN'T!

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 12:11 am
Jukesays User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 30, 2004 11:19 pm
Posts: 5266
Location: Sorting my Erection out & Helping Conroy With his!
post wrote:
Its time we had our own ground, I don't see what the issue is as it's us who will be paying for it over the next god knows how many years.

If Leigh can do it and we can't, what's going on there then? I'm sick of playing second fiddle to the football now, it's beyond a joke. Add to that we can't have homecomings or testimonial games at the DW or amateur cup games or academy games either at the ground.

We need our own ground.


Leigh don't have their own ground.
It's Wigan councils

If your going to throw out analogies then make sure there's some fact behind them.

As for owning our own ground I would have thought suitable land, planning permissions and possibly 50/100 million pound of funding may be "a couple of issues".

As most people know I'm not one for criticising until all the facts are known.
Stark reality here is that of all the people in the world I'd have least thought would have made this mistake it would be Ian leneghan. He's usually a dot the i's type.person.

But there's no excuse as far as I can see.
If he's any sense he'll wait till the outcome of any RFL investigation and then hold his hands up and take any criticism etc. That comes his way.

Moving forward is another matter but in the short term we need to make the best of the situation and deal with it better than this.
Fans Forum 28.08.08 Fan from Haydock

"I've got one word for you Mr Chairman - Penalty Count"

[quote="The Daddy"]I've got one word for you all......Steve Hanley[/quote]

Some Salford fan said to me and I quote "You are by far and away the most Handsome & Knowledgeable Rugby League Fan in England!"

I thanked him and went on my Merry way!

RIVERCAVE DWELLER OF THE YEAR 2015!

Re: Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed - OH NO IT ISN'T!

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 1:13 am
Ziggy Stardust User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 14, 2006 6:11 pm
Posts: 2586
Location: Serpo
Jukesays wrote:
Leigh don't have their own ground.
It's Wigan councils

If your going to throw out analogies then make sure there's some fact behind them.

As for owning our own ground I would have thought suitable land, planning permissions and possibly 50/100 million pound of funding may be "a couple of issues".

As most people know I'm not one for criticising until all the facts are known.
Stark reality here is that of all the people in the world I'd have least thought would have made this mistake it would be Ian leneghan. He's usually a dot the i's type.person.

But there's no excuse as far as I can see.
If he's any sense he'll wait till the outcome of any RFL investigation and then hold his hands up and take any criticism etc. That comes his way.

Moving forward is another matter but in the short term we need to make the best of the situation and deal with it better than this.



In complete agreement regarding IL.

Always been a big fan since he took over and defended him on here when he didn't renew Nobby's contract.

Always a fan of him even after this recent shocking episode because although the fans credit the coaches (Madge/Shaun) IL created the spring clean needed and put everything in place.

The events of this week don't seem to stack up, IL would never normally and hasn't previously put himself and Wigan in such a situation so to me that means the problems were beyond his control and as stated earlier in the thread he was trying to save face... :(

Re: Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed - OH NO IT ISN'T!

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 9:09 am
Trainman Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 446
post wrote:
Its time we had our own ground, I don't see what the issue is as it's us who will be paying for it over the next god knows how many years.

If Leigh can do it and we can't, what's going on there then? I'm sick of playing second fiddle to the football now, it's beyond a joke. Add to that we can't have homecomings or testimonial games at the DW or amateur cup games or academy games either at the ground.

We need our own ground.


It's not going to happen. The majority that have their own ground have paid for it by selling their old one for housing and built on an area where the land is cheaper. The stadiums also often have input from local authorities and the lottery fund and sometimes EU funding.

We have no ground to sell, the local authority has already contributed to the DW and LSV, I doubt the lottery would contribute as there are already 2 stadiums in the borough and some numpties voted us out of the EU. Anyone have a spare £100 mil or so? That's before anyone starts thinking about a suitable site and planning permission.

The only realistic option we have is investigating the possibility of becoming equal tenants which we clearly are not. That's not the fault of IL, he didn't nearly bankrupt the club 20 years ago nor did he sign the tenancy agreement.

Re: Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed - OH NO IT ISN'T!

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 9:14 am
Wigan Peer User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 6:34 pm
Posts: 5427
Location: 3 Peers
Trainman wrote:
It's not going to happen. The majority that have their own ground have paid for it by selling their old one for housing and built on an area where the land is cheaper. The stadiums also often have input from local authorities and the lottery fund and sometimes EU funding.

We have no ground to sell, the local authority has already contributed to the DW and LSV, I doubt the lottery would contribute as there are already 2 stadiums in the borough and some numpties voted us out of the EU. Anyone have a spare £100 mil or so? That's before anyone starts thinking about a suitable site and planning permission.

The only realistic option we have is investigating the possibility of becoming equal tenants which we clearly are not. That's not the fault of IL, he didn't nearly bankrupt the club 20 years ago nor did he sign the tenancy agreement.


Where is the "like" button?
Officially RLFAN's most Doe-eyed Happy Clapper.

Big Steve wrote:
The Internet has provided some wonderful creativity, opportunities and knowledge sharing but it has also given a worldwide forum for people you would leave a full pint behind in the pub to avoid having to listen to them.

aboveusonlypie...
If you don't bother to go to the game when you live in the locality then you are not really a fan and therefore your views are invalid. It's simple.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Brick with eyes, Iamlegend, muttywhitedog, NickyKiss, Norris Cole, tank123, warrior1872 and 195 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,526,7001,78275,7874,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
BRADFORD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
DEWSBURY
v
LONDON  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
HULL KR
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELDTV < 
  Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
HUDDERSFIELD
v
HULL FC  
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  














c}