post wrote: Its time we had our own ground, I don't see what the issue is as it's us who will be paying for it over the next god knows how many years.



If Leigh can do it and we can't, what's going on there then? I'm sick of playing second fiddle to the football now, it's beyond a joke. Add to that we can't have homecomings or testimonial games at the DW or amateur cup games or academy games either at the ground.



We need our own ground.

Leigh don't have their own ground.It's Wigan councilsIf your going to throw out analogies then make sure there's some fact behind them.As for owning our own ground I would have thought suitable land, planning permissions and possibly 50/100 million pound of funding may be "a couple of issues".As most people know I'm not one for criticising until all the facts are known.Stark reality here is that of all the people in the world I'd have least thought would have made this mistake it would be Ian leneghan. He's usually a dot the i's type.person.But there's no excuse as far as I can see.If he's any sense he'll wait till the outcome of any RFL investigation and then hold his hands up and take any criticism etc. That comes his way.Moving forward is another matter but in the short term we need to make the best of the situation and deal with it better than this.