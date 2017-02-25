Singing Warrior wrote: Whoever arranges the fixtures at RL Headquarters has to take some of the blame here. They know the football fixtures well before they fix the Superleague matches. Surely it shouldn't be a difficult matter to see that clubs who groundshare with soccer teams are given home fixtures when the soccer teams are away.

Wigan like all clubs were given multiple drafts of the fixture list to approve or highlight any issues. This isn't an issue at other clubs where things are changed well in advance or, shockingly, the stadium can cope with more than one event a weekend.But I'll ask again since some of you continue to try and for some reason blame the RFL: are there 11 weekends, excluding WCC, cup, Magic and International when the DW Stadium would be available during the regular season - if weekends when the Latics were playing at home and the weeks of never-ending pitch work (which always happens during the RL season I note) are excluded?