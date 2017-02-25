WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed - OH NO IT ISN'T!

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed - OH NO IT ISN'T!

 
Post a reply

Re: Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed - OH NO IT ISN'T!

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 7:11 pm
Singing Warrior User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Oct 09, 2013 7:28 pm
Posts: 249
Location: Under the thumb
Whoever arranges the fixtures at RL Headquarters has to take some of the blame here. They know the football fixtures well before they fix the Superleague matches. Surely it shouldn't be a difficult matter to see that clubs who groundshare with soccer teams are given home fixtures when the soccer teams are away. At this time of year having two matches at the same ground over a weekend is asking for the problem that has been faced in this instance.

Re: Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed - OH NO IT ISN'T!

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 7:14 pm
Suzy Banyon User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 21, 2006 5:47 pm
Posts: 2549
Location: Tamm Tanz Akademie
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
Do you actually WANT us to have points docked? With friends like you who needs enemies!

You might think that winning the WCC would allow fans to be universally supportive of IL.

This cock up is manner from heaven for the likes of you isn't it? Always willing to stick the boot in.

I wouldn't blame IL if he thought of jacking it all in. After all, there's just no pleasing some folk.


Yes, I want a massive fine and points docked. One big hit may give Lenagan the kick he needs to open negotiations with the stadium people that need to happen.

How the fans have been treated is disgraceful.
roger daly wrote:
Oh dear, I believe you would be classed as s[sic] typical Wigan fan

wrencat1873 wrote:
It's the mighty Wigan, they can do whatever they want.

Big lads mate wrote:
you arrogant pot prick

Tricky2309 wrote:
Look prick do one

Willzay wrote:
you cocky pie eating c*nt.

Re: Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed - OH NO IT ISN'T!

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 7:38 pm
proper-shaped-balls User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Oct 28, 2006 10:05 am
Posts: 1141
Location: Standish - Wigan
According to Cockney Latic the pitch was watered at half time!
Did they not want us to play because there was too much standing water or not enough?
Keep goin wit yed down

Re: Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed - OH NO IT ISN'T!

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 8:49 pm
21-12 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 14, 2003 6:07 pm
Posts: 5727
Location: Home of the 20 TIMES champions
proper-shaped-balls wrote:
According to Cockney Latic the pitch was watered at half time!
Did they not want us to play because there was too much standing water or not enough?


Dont worry, if the go down this year, they will dissapear off the face of the earth.
CHAMP20NS

Re: Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed - OH NO IT ISN'T!

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 9:07 pm
The Ghost of '99 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2006 4:45 pm
Posts: 307
Location: Desperation Island
Singing Warrior wrote:
Whoever arranges the fixtures at RL Headquarters has to take some of the blame here. They know the football fixtures well before they fix the Superleague matches. Surely it shouldn't be a difficult matter to see that clubs who groundshare with soccer teams are given home fixtures when the soccer teams are away.
Wigan like all clubs were given multiple drafts of the fixture list to approve or highlight any issues. This isn't an issue at other clubs where things are changed well in advance or, shockingly, the stadium can cope with more than one event a weekend.

But I'll ask again since some of you continue to try and for some reason blame the RFL: are there 11 weekends, excluding WCC, cup, Magic and International when the DW Stadium would be available during the regular season - if weekends when the Latics were playing at home and the weeks of never-ending pitch work (which always happens during the RL season I note) are excluded?

Re: Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed - OH NO IT ISN'T!

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 9:11 pm
The Ghost of '99 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2006 4:45 pm
Posts: 307
Location: Desperation Island
Father Ted wrote:
How can Wigan RL be fined and/or docked points for a decision which was beyond their control?
The SMC could well have advised us in writing that the ground was no longer available for the game.
It's up to member clubs to have suitable stadia that are available to play scheduled games. Rocket science it's not; if you can't meet this quite fundamental criteria of membership of a professional sporting compeition then perhaps you're better off in the NW Counties league. No other member club of the RFL seems to have these difficulties.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 21-12, Arnold Whycliffe, Bigredwarrior, Chris_H, ChrisA, Edinburgh Warrior, frank1, Geoff, hatty, JohnBull, jonh, muttywhitedog, oggy123, S_Riley, Saddened!, ShortArse, Trainman and 186 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,526,5581,92075,7874,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
BRADFORD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
DEWSBURY
v
LONDON  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
HULL KR
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELDTV < 
  Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
HUDDERSFIELD
v
HULL FC  
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  














c}