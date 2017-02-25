WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed - OH NO IT ISN'T!

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed - OH NO IT ISN'T!

 
Post a reply

Re: Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed - OH NO IT ISN'T!

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 9:45 am
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5040
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
Hull and Huddersfield manage to share no problems. The problem is the drainage and the poor system of drainage the ground has.

A town the size of Wigan cannot sustain two grounds. Simple economics really. Name a town in Britain that sustains two grounds that can hold 25,000 fans?


Leicester is as big as the Wigan borough and has 2 stadiums.

Re: Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 10:35 am
Dug Out Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Dec 10, 2012 4:58 pm
Posts: 87
Wigg'n wrote:
Because logistically you can't move a game to another stadium with 48 hours notice.

It's honestly not that hard to understand.

LOL.

Re: Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 10:38 am
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5040
Dug Out wrote:
LOL.


And we/Latics have to pay untold thousands to Widnes to compensate them for loss of revenue. You think Widnes would've played the game if we hadn't bank rolled it?

Re: Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 11:00 am
Rogues Gallery User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30007
Wigg'n wrote:
And we/Latics have to pay untold thousands to Widnes to compensate them for loss of revenue. You think Widnes would've played the game if we hadn't bank rolled it?


The attendance at Widnes last night was higher than the corresponding fixture last season.
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS

For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.

For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.

Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row

Re: Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 11:15 am
hatty User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2556
Location: wigan...where else!!
Rogues Gallery wrote:
The attendance at Widnes last night was higher than the corresponding fixture last season.

The attendance is only a part of it, what about the corporate side? Both Wigan and Widnes would have lost thousands as a result of the last 48hrs. The result aside it has been an utter shambles by Wigan yet we still haven't had a statement from either Lenegan or Radlinski as yet.
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there

Re: Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 11:22 am
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5040
Rogues Gallery wrote:
The attendance at Widnes last night was higher than the corresponding fixture last season.


£10 tickets.

Re: Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed - OH NO IT ISN'T!

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:06 pm
Suzy Banyon User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 21, 2006 5:47 pm
Posts: 2548
Location: Tamm Tanz Akademie
I hope we get a massive fine and docked points. Might help Lenagan to sort out this tenancy agreement.
roger daly wrote:
Oh dear, I believe you would be classed as s[sic] typical Wigan fan

wrencat1873 wrote:
It's the mighty Wigan, they can do whatever they want.

Big lads mate wrote:
you arrogant pot prick

Tricky2309 wrote:
Look prick do one

Willzay wrote:
you cocky pie eating c*nt.

Re: Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:43 pm
Bilko User avatar
100% League Network Moderator & Fan Site Editor
100% League Network Moderator & Fan Site Editor

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 18784
Location: Chief Mangosuthu Buthelezi Cul-de-Sac
Wigg'n wrote:
£10 tickets.

It was £10 tickets last season as well.

Re: Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 1:02 pm
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5040
Bilko wrote:
It was £10 tickets last season as well.


Wasn't it on Thursday last year though?

Re: Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed - OH NO IT ISN'T!

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 1:42 pm
Trainman Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 444
Suzy Banyon wrote:
I hope we get a massive fine and docked points. Might help Lenagan to sort out this tenancy agreement.


I doesn't work like that. You can't just rip up a contract like that and change it to something that suits you better.

If the stadium management company are prepared to negotiate revised terms then I'm sure it's possible, in also sure it would cost us in rent.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bad Leg Strikes, Darwen Warrior, dr_feelgood, Froggy, PurpleCheeseWarrior, Rogues Gallery, tank123, Wigg'n, Ziggy Stardust and 187 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,526,2922,07175,7814,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
BRADFORD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
DEWSBURY
v
LONDON  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
HULL KR
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELDTV < 
  Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
HUDDERSFIELD
v
HULL FC  
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  














c}