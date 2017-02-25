Aboveusonlypie wrote:
Hull and Huddersfield manage to share no problems. The problem is the drainage and the poor system of drainage the ground has.
A town the size of Wigan cannot sustain two grounds. Simple economics really. Name a town in Britain that sustains two grounds that can hold 25,000 fans?
A town the size of Wigan cannot sustain two grounds. Simple economics really. Name a town in Britain that sustains two grounds that can hold 25,000 fans?
Leicester is as big as the Wigan borough and has 2 stadiums.