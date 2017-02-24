WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed - OH NO IT ISN'T!

Re: Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed - OH NO IT ISN'T!

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 6:39 pm
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy
Pretty much unforgivable from Lenagan given he's Chairman of the EFL and should have realised what would happen when you don't follow the correct procedures and protocols.

No doubt this weekend was put down as one of our weekends it would be difficult to play at home, but given we knew at the weekend a storm was coming Wednesday/Thursday, things should have happened much sooner. Given the state of the pitch with two games in 24 hours last weekend and the same for this (and the storm), this should have been sorted on Monday and we should have asked Widnes to switch then.

Instead we have someone who is chairman of a major sporting body not being able to organise a drink in a pub, postponing a game without consulting the opposition or the sport's governing body. Then we have the farce of the game being staged at about 8 hours notice at a different venue.

Lenagan needs to front-up, hold his hands up and apologise to everyone involved. World Champions to amateur hour in the space of 4 days.

Re: Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 6:47 pm
Suzy Banyon
Lester Bangs wrote:
I'm guessing sarcasm/irony but I'm going there to (happily) clap. This has been a blot in Lenegan's generally clean copybook. Embarrassing but let's move on. The team needs our support tonight.


I'm protesting the club, but supporting the team.
roger daly wrote:
Oh dear, I believe you would be classed as s[sic] typical Wigan fan

wrencat1873 wrote:
It's the mighty Wigan, they can do whatever they want.

Big lads mate wrote:
you arrogant pot prick

Tricky2309 wrote:
Look prick do one

Willzay wrote:
you cocky pie eating c*nt.

Re: Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed - OH NO IT ISN'T!

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 8:45 pm
I would suspect a large proportion of the costs of compo or fines may be met by whoever decreed that the game was to be called off - possibly the owners of the DW?

Re: Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed - OH NO IT ISN'T!

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 10:17 pm
muttywhitedog wrote:
I would suspect a large proportion of the costs of compo or fines may be met by whoever decreed that the game was to be called off - possibly the owners of the DW?


That would all depend on the terms of the tenancy agreement that we have and whether this was something IL agreed to or whether it was something he had no choice over. I suspect either way we won't see a penny from Latics.


I'd love to know the terms of this tenancy though I doubt I ever will. I'd speculate that, as IL has said the amount we pay is very favourable therefore I suspect there are likely to a number of concessions in their favour.

Re: Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:25 pm
[quote="moving on..."]Not here to Troll, but I do think it's becoming more and more apparent that you need your own ground. Never liked the notion of ground shares in the first place, Christ if Cas can manage a new ground anyone can.[/quote]

Hoy, waddaya talking about? Do you mean the tiny west Yorkshire club that are sitting on top of the league while you are on zero points and battling for a place in the 8's :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol:

Re: Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 1:06 am
atomic
nikos wrote:
its not rocket science, when they did the fixtures and saw 2 matches within one weekend in Feb, alarm bells should have rung, after all, rain, or even snow is not exactly unheard of in February, is it?

You'd think the RFL would load Widnes home games to start of season too and take full advantage of their Ipitch???


Yes you would,they make it so for us when the pitch is being relaid with usually 5 away games on the trot.
Re: Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed - OH NO IT ISN'T!

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 7:58 am
Trainman wrote:
That would all depend on the terms of the tenancy agreement that we have and whether this was something IL agreed to or whether it was something he had no choice over. I suspect either way we won't see a penny from Latics.


I'd love to know the terms of this tenancy though I doubt I ever will. I'd speculate that, as IL has said the amount we pay is very favourable therefore I suspect there are likely to a number of concessions in their favour.


I'd not expect a penny from the Latics, as they are joint tenants. I would however expect some, if not all, of the money paid out to the RFL and Widnes, to be covered by the owners of the Stadium Management Company - unless of course the conversation between Mr Sharp & Mr Lenaghan really was a one-way version as suggested by the Cockney Latic knuckledraggers, where Sharp told IL that the rugby are not ruining the pitch again and IL rolled over meekly, where IL should foot the bill for having such a poor tenancy agreement.

As for fixture planning and deconfliction by the RFL - don't make me laugh! This is an organisation who have spent over 100 years failing to grow the game, so why on earth would anyone expect them to take into account that some clubs now share grounds with other sports who may already have a fixture scheduled for that date - Good Friday/Easter Monday being a prime example!

Re: Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed - OH NO IT ISN'T!

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 8:02 am
Edinburgh Warrior
Wigan Website fixtures showing

Wigan Warriors v Widnes Vikings

Sunday 2nd July 15:00

Regards EW
c}