Trainman wrote: That would all depend on the terms of the tenancy agreement that we have and whether this was something IL agreed to or whether it was something he had no choice over. I suspect either way we won't see a penny from Latics.





I'd love to know the terms of this tenancy though I doubt I ever will. I'd speculate that, as IL has said the amount we pay is very favourable therefore I suspect there are likely to a number of concessions in their favour.

I'd not expect a penny from the Latics, as they are joint tenants. I would however expect some, if not all, of the money paid out to the RFL and Widnes, to be covered by the owners of the Stadium Management Company - unless of course the conversation between Mr Sharp & Mr Lenaghan really was a one-way version as suggested by the Cockney Latic knuckledraggers, where Sharp told IL that the rugby are not ruining the pitch again and IL rolled over meekly, where IL should foot the bill for having such a poor tenancy agreement.As for fixture planning and deconfliction by the RFL - don't make me laugh! This is an organisation who have spent over 100 years failing to grow the game, so why on earth would anyone expect them to take into account that some clubs now share grounds with other sports who may already have a fixture scheduled for that date - Good Friday/Easter Monday being a prime example!