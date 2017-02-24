Pretty much unforgivable from Lenagan given he's Chairman of the EFL and should have realised what would happen when you don't follow the correct procedures and protocols.



No doubt this weekend was put down as one of our weekends it would be difficult to play at home, but given we knew at the weekend a storm was coming Wednesday/Thursday, things should have happened much sooner. Given the state of the pitch with two games in 24 hours last weekend and the same for this (and the storm), this should have been sorted on Monday and we should have asked Widnes to switch then.



Instead we have someone who is chairman of a major sporting body not being able to organise a drink in a pub, postponing a game without consulting the opposition or the sport's governing body. Then we have the farce of the game being staged at about 8 hours notice at a different venue.



Lenagan needs to front-up, hold his hands up and apologise to everyone involved. World Champions to amateur hour in the space of 4 days.