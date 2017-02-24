Ashton Bears wrote: But there is no land available now to build a new stadium.

We also couldn't afford to build a ground equal to the quality of DW. I know DW gets slated for lack of atmosphere etc. but the facilities are very good for RL Stadia. Despite what their fans might think, Latics need us to help survive in that stadium just like we'd need them to sustain it if the roles were reversal, so leaving wouldn't be an option because Wigan Athletic wouldn't want us to leave from a business point of view.As for the tonights game, despite what i'm going to say below it doesn't personally bother me too much that the game WAS called off but the situation is a complete shambles. I've seen some good points on twitter made by our fans about the clubs relationship with our fan base. We are excellent in some aspects as a club but in others i think were are p*ss poor and this is one of them. People may see this as an over reaction but I've thought for a number of years that the relationship between the club itself and fans isn't great because of things like this. It really puts a bad taste in fans mouths. Sounds like this one is down to the chairman, who has been done excellent over the last 10 years, but things like this needs to stop or our crowds will continue to decline. I think Wigan take for granted the fan base they have.