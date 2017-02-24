WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 1:05 pm
WiganBurt
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Aug 12, 2013 11:56 am
Posts: 80
i can appreciate the decision made last night by WRLFC admitting that it would be easier to rearrange our fixture than the football fixture and that is a factor that lead to the original decision, but to not even liaise with Widnes about it is not acceptable at all. Big up to Widnes for cracking the whip and getting this game back on at such short notice. Why this wasn't put forward to Widnes last night is beyond me and if anything makes me worry that the club didn't want the game to go ahead tonight at all. did they let the players enjoy the WCC win too much perhaps and simply used the waterlogging as an excuse?!
unfortunately now the players are going to get the brunt of this not matter what the genuine reasons were and its not fair on them at all. the club should have organised this a whole lot better than they have and if a fine or points deduction comes our way i'd accept it no problem. crackers!

Re: Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 1:31 pm
robbie1408
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Feb 12, 2007 7:08 pm
Posts: 18
Location: Chatsworth Estate, Manchester
Disgraceful shambles by the chairman. Surely all this should have been sorted 24 hours ago and the fans would have been less aggrieved. What now looks clear is that the initial decision was taken without reference to the RFL or Widnes. All done as Latics fixture is more important than ours according to our own chairman. God help us!

Re: Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 1:49 pm
Darwen Warrior
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Oct 11, 2003 8:20 pm
Posts: 95
Location: Northwich, Cheshire
I'm not normally one to have a go at either the club or our chairman (who I think is a real asset to us) but, on this occasion, this is both shambolic and highly embarrassing. It could also cost us a lot of money.

Re: Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 2:02 pm
Ziggy Stardust
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 14, 2006 6:11 pm
Posts: 2582
Location: Serpo
We have to get out of the DW and leave 3rd Divison Latics with a huge White Elephant.

Re: Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 2:12 pm
Ashton Bears
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jan 25, 2006 11:40 am
Posts: 746
Location: Around the three Sisters
Ziggy Stardust wrote:
We have to get out of the DW and leave 3rd Divison Latics with a huge White Elephant.


But there is no land available now to build a new stadium.

Re: Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 2:15 pm
Grimmy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12168
Like others, I'm generally a big fan of IL but this is embarrassing.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

Re: Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 2:18 pm
Suzy Banyon
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 21, 2006 5:47 pm
Posts: 2546
Location: Tamm Tanz Akademie
Are we staging a protest tonight or just happy clapping regardless?
roger daly wrote:
Oh dear, I believe you would be classed as s[sic] typical Wigan fan

wrencat1873 wrote:
It's the mighty Wigan, they can do whatever they want.

Big lads mate wrote:
you arrogant pot prick

Tricky2309 wrote:
Look prick do one

Willzay wrote:
you cocky pie eating c*nt.

Re: Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 2:23 pm
Levrier
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Aug 27, 2013 10:28 am
Posts: 367
Game back on at Widnes. Ten quid on the door. Thanks to the Widnes Club but why did we not ask them in the first place?

Re: Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 2:53 pm
Lester Bangs

Joined: Tue Feb 24, 2009 3:26 pm
Posts: 15
Suzy Banyon wrote:
Are we staging a protest tonight or just happy clapping regardless?


I'm guessing sarcasm/irony but I'm going there to (happily) clap. This has been a blot in Lenegan's generally clean copybook. Embarrassing but let's move on. The team needs our support tonight.

Re: Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 2:55 pm
Edinburgh Warrior
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 30, 2010 10:58 am
Posts: 860
Location: counting the number of thursdays i will need off work
Suzy Banyon wrote:
Are we staging a protest tonight or just happy clapping regardless?


Staging a protest but unfortunatly it will be from the Golf Tavern in Sunny North Berwick . :SHOOT: :SHOOT: :CRAZY: :lol: :lol: :lol:

Regards EW
Regards , EW
