i can appreciate the decision made last night by WRLFC admitting that it would be easier to rearrange our fixture than the football fixture and that is a factor that lead to the original decision, but to not even liaise with Widnes about it is not acceptable at all. Big up to Widnes for cracking the whip and getting this game back on at such short notice. Why this wasn't put forward to Widnes last night is beyond me and if anything makes me worry that the club didn't want the game to go ahead tonight at all. did they let the players enjoy the WCC win too much perhaps and simply used the waterlogging as an excuse?!

unfortunately now the players are going to get the brunt of this not matter what the genuine reasons were and its not fair on them at all. the club should have organised this a whole lot better than they have and if a fine or points deduction comes our way i'd accept it no problem. crackers!