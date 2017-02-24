|
So people from afar such as EW may have cancelled plans for travel / hotels at high expense yesterday, only to be told now it's on! You couldn't make this shiit up, absolute farce
Fri Feb 24, 2017 12:23 pm
EW and all up here plus one fron Belfast have cancelled and lost money and missed trains that we could still have used . Lennigan wants to give his head a wobble and keep quiet until all the facts are clear and set in stone . Getting to Widnes would not have been a problem if we had all the plans still in place as we would have been down early doors .
What kind of nutters are running this great club . Just got a call from ross telling me this game is on and im not a happy Wigan Fan
EW
Fri Feb 24, 2017 12:23 pm
What is completely wrong is that the decision to postpone the game appears to have been made without consultation. An RFL official, a groundsman, safety officer etc should have been involved. Wigan deserve a big fine IF they didn't follow the correct protocol.
Fri Feb 24, 2017 12:24 pm
Edinburgh Warrior wrote:
EW and all up here plus one fron Belfast have cancelled and lost money and missed trains that we could still have used . Lennigan wants to give his head a wobble and keep quiet until all the facts are clear and set in stone . Getting to Widnes would not have been a problem if we had all the plans still in place as we would have been down early doors .
What kind of nutters are running this great club . Just got a call from ross telling me this game is on and im not a happy Wigan Fan
Don't blame you at all Eric, I'd be p!$$ed off too , have a good weekend.
Fri Feb 24, 2017 12:37 pm
I'm normally a happy clapper but this a joke.
Taking the pi$$ out of the blind loyalty of supporters.
Including myself who will be going tonight just to support the team.
This will cost Wigan ALOT of money, reduced ticket prices at Widnes, no chance for them to market the game, no hospitality sold etc.
Takes the feel good shine off the club after Sunday.
Fri Feb 24, 2017 12:43 pm
Surely the sensible thing to do would be to allow all ticket holders for the current game to travel to Widnes. With any concessions going to Widnes?
Then Widnes can hold their home game later in the year as planned.
Fri Feb 24, 2017 12:47 pm
EW plus others from up here and one from Belfast cancelled all plans for Wigan last night . Widnes away would have been easy as we were all down early doors . Really hope Lennigan gets pelters for this as he is out of order . But he wont care what i think . What state are the team going to be in after being told the game was off if they were told.
Tr
Regards EW
EW
Fri Feb 24, 2017 12:50 pm
You guys are well and truly being messed around this week.Must admit though don't see any other option than going to Widnes to play it.You don't want a back log of games.
