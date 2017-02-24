So people from afar such as EW may have cancelled plans for travel / hotels at high expense yesterday, only to be told now it's on! You couldn't make this shiit up, absolute farce
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Ashton Bears, bazdev, Bullsmad, Cbr1000rr, ChrisA, Cruncher, Edinburgh Warrior, FearTheVee, Froggy, Harrison, J L Hooker, Jeff the God of Biscuits, jonh, Jukesays, ksm1701, MadDogg, MollySylphrena, nikos, Norris Cole, Odem, Orrell Lad, Rogues Gallery, Seth, shinymcshine, Snowy, StuMain, The Yellow Giraffe, TheUsualSuspect, vitch and 412 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk
|
c}